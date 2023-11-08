Christmas is Coming: the American Christmas Tree Association Recommends Fire Safety Tips for Consumers This Holiday Season
Sacramento, CA, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- From the American Christmas Tree Association’s (ACTA) 2023 Consumer Report, 70% of consumers start displaying their Christmas and winter decorations, including their Christmas tree, before December.
As consumers plan to display their holiday and Christmas décor, ACTA encourages consumers to keep fire safety top-of-mind this holiday season.
“Whether consumers choose a live or artificial Christmas tree, it is essential to follow fire safety guidelines when displaying holiday décor to prevent potential fire hazards in the home,” said Jami Warner, Executive Director of ACTA.
Between 2016 and 2020, the National Fire Protection Association estimated an average of 160 home structure fires per year. Electrical distribution or lighting equipment was involved in more than 44% of home Christmas tree fires.
“For those with a live Christmas tree, place your tree in a sturdy stand that holds at least one gallon of water to ensure your tree stays moist. Live Christmas trees will last around four weeks after purchasing, and keeping a dry tree in the home increases the likelihood of a fire,” said Warner. “Although artificial Christmas trees are created to be fire retardant, it is still crucial to check your outlets, tree light bulbs, and light cords to decrease the chance of a spark being introduced in the home.”
ACTA recommends these four best practices when displaying a live or artificial.
1. Place the Christmas tree a minimum of three feet from heat sources, including lamps, heating vents, radiators, fireplaces, and candles.
2. Check outlets and light cords for any fraying or damage.
3. Avoid the use of lit candles to decorate Christmas trees, artificial or live. Do not place lit candles underneath or near Christmas trees; never leave burning candles unattended.
4. Turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving the house or going to bed.
About American Christmas Tree Association
The American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA) is a non-profit organization that serves as a resource for media and consumers seeking information and education on the Christmas tree industry. For continued updates on the Christmas tree supply and industry news, visit ChristmasTreeAssociation.org or follow ACTA on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.
Contact
American Christmas Tree Association
Jami Warner
Jami Warner
(209) 968-2243
www.christmastreeassociation.org
