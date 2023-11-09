Dinthwaite Medieval Village Foundation: Medieval Reenactor to Bring Middle Ages to the Midwest
Kickstarter campaign to build medieval village which will revolutionize the way the entire national living history and medieval reenactment can engage in historical pursuits.
Kansas City, KS, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sunday November 5 marks the launch of a groundbreaking Kickstarter campaign for the Dinthwaite Medieval Village, a project dedicated to creating an immersive space for reenactors and history enthusiasts. In America, the lack of dedicated spaces tailored to the look, feel, and particulars of a medieval environment has been a persistent challenge. Many enthusiasts have settled for makeshift locations, such as parks and fields, while others contend with the limitations of gyms and convention halls. The Dinthwaite Medieval Village aims to change this narrative by providing a reenactor-first environment, free from the constraints of profit-driven businesses.
The creator behind this project is committed to establishing a space that caters specifically to reenactment groups, where long-term experimental archaeology can thrive. Unlike ad-hoc spaces that often prove unreliable, the Dinthwaite Medieval Village will be a permanent home for enduring living history projects and experiments. The first crucial step towards realizing this vision is the creation of the Dinthwaite Medieval Village Foundation, a not-for-profit nonstock corporation. This entity will ensure that the project remains focused on serving the medieval living history and reenactment community, rather than profit-driven motives.
Located in a strategically central area of rural Kansas, near the Kansas City International Airport and major interstates, the village will be accessible to history enthusiasts from across the contiguous United States. This location, with its abundance of wooded and hilly areas, provides an ideal setting for recreating a variety of historical cultures based on climate throughout the year. To kickstart this transformative endeavor, the Kickstarter campaign seeks to raise funds for legal fees, initial filings, website establishment, and the crucial "nest egg" for maintaining basic operations in perpetuity. Supporters are invited to join in this historic venture by contributing to the Kickstarter campaign and becoming a part of the movement to create a haven for living history.
For more information and to support the campaign, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/theturnipofterror/medievalvillage
Contact: Ari Ryan Ailin, DinthwiateVillage@gmail.com
About the Founder
Ari Ryan Ailin is a medieval reenactor and living historian and has participated in living history and reenactment activities both professionally and as a hobby since 2006. Under the moniker "The Turnip of Terror" Ari has established himself as a lynchpin of the medieval living history and reenactment community. With a deep love for living history and reenactment, Ari is committed to creating a space where the community can thrive and explore the past in an authentic and immersive environment.
Ari Ryan Ailin
913-802-2331
