Concert Celebrating Veterans Featuring East Texas Veteran Country Artist Jenn Ford Set for November 18, 2023 at Big Sandy Music Hall
Big Sandy Music Hall Concert Celebrating Veterans with Veteran Artist Jenn Ford offers free VIP tickets for Veterans, courtesy of Sponsors Mammoth Nation, State Farm Agent Henry Troell II and Kyser Capos.
Big Sandy, TX, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As the nation honors these American heroes for their military service on Veterans Day, November 11, Big Sandy Music Hall extends recognition of military Veterans and their families through a concert featuring Country Music Artist and Veteran Jenn Ford on November 18, 2023 at 8pm.
Thanks to event sponsors Mammoth Nation, Henry Troell II, and Kyser Capos, 25 Veterans and their families will be able to attend the concert for free and receive special VIP gift bags with items from local businesses. Veteran tickets are being distributed through Operation True North US and directly from the Big Sandy Music Hall. “It’s a small token of gratitude compared to the sacrifice each Veteran makes for our country, but we hope the event spreads a little joy and appreciation for all they have done to protect our freedoms,” said Andrew Kirby, owner of the Big Sandy Music Hall.
Born and raised in East Texas, Jenn Ford first started performing in church, school choir and marching band. She attended college as a vocal music major and was a member of several select groups and ensembles, before joining the US Army. During her time with the Military Police, Jenn was selected to tour with The United States Army Soldier Show, the 62nd Army Band; and eventually assigned to The United States Army Europe Band and Chorus.
Having performed worldwide in front of military audiences as large as 40,000, Jenn is at home in front of a crowd, and draws her energy from it. Her gritty, soulful tones that have a bluesy flavor, while staying true to her roots as an East Texas country gal with lots of sass can be heard in on her self-titled CD available now.
The Big Sandy Music Hall is an historic church building, recording studio and performance hall that is home of The Kirbys, a songwriting duo who host weekly livestream TNL (Thursday Night Live) and occasional concerts in season (October through March). For more information about VIP Veteran tickets, sponsoring the event or contributing to the VIP gift bags, email bigsandymusichall@gmail.com. This event and the full concert schedule can be found at thekirbysmusic.com/music-hall.
