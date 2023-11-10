StartSmart Counsel, PLLC Announces Official Launch
StartSmart Counsel, PLLC has officially launched its operations as a new legal advisory firm dedicated to offering a wide array of compliance and legal services to small and medium-sized businesses. The firm specializes in outsource Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel services, alongside comprehensive support in compliance, risk management, legal strategy, and project consulting. To celebrate its inauguration, StartSmart Counsel is hosting a Welcome Reception at the Foutainebleau Hotel.
Miami, FL, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- StartSmart Counsel, PLLC, a forward-thinking legal advisory firm, has officially announced its launch, offering a suite of innovative compliance and legal services tailored for the modern business landscape. As a boutique firm, StartSmart Counsel is poised to deliver personalized attention and cutting-edge counsel to startups, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across various sectors, including retail, healthcare, finance, technology, and more.
Dedicated to empowering businesses with comprehensive legal strategies, StartSmart Counsel blends traditional wisdom with contemporary solutions. Their launch marks a significant milestone in making specialized legal services more accessible to entrepreneurs and established companies looking to navigate the complexities of today's regulatory environment.
"StartSmart Counsel is more than just a law firm; it's a business partner that understands the intricacies of running a successful operation in the current regulatory climate," said Jennifer D. Newton, the founding attorney of StartSmart Counsel. "We offer our clients a robust portfolio of services that cover everything from corporate governance to risk management, employment law, and beyond."
Their outsource Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel services stand out as signature offerings, providing businesses the advantage of top-tier legal expertise without the overhead costs associated with in-house counsel. The firm's innovative approach extends to its Compliance and Risk Management Support, ensuring clients not only adhere to regulations but also anticipate and mitigate risks before they become issues.
StartSmart Counsel's commitment to ongoing support is underscored by a range of Consulting & Project Services, which address the unique challenges of various industries. With a focus on efficiency, client education, and proactive planning, the firm is equipped to handle complex transactions, including due diligence for mergers and acquisitions, as well as navigate the evolving landscape of privacy and data protection.
In celebration of its launch, StartSmart Counsel will host a Welcome Reception at the Foutainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, offering a platform for business leaders to meet the team and learn about the firm's services firsthand.
"We invite you to join us in a new era of legal services where your business's success and protection is our top priority," Jennifer Newton added. "Our goal is to provide a clear path for businesses to achieve their vision while ensuring legal and regulatory compliance."
The event will underscore StartSmart Counsel's role as a strategic ally for businesses seeking growth and resilience in an ever-changing world.
For more information about StartSmart Counsel, PLLC, and their services, or to register for the upcoming Welcome Reception, please contact 786.461.1617 or visit www.startsmartcounsel.com.
Contact
Jennifer Newton
786-461-1617
startsmartcounsel.com
