StartSmart Counsel, PLLC Announces Official Launch

StartSmart Counsel, PLLC has officially launched its operations as a new legal advisory firm dedicated to offering a wide array of compliance and legal services to small and medium-sized businesses. The firm specializes in outsource Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel services, alongside comprehensive support in compliance, risk management, legal strategy, and project consulting. To celebrate its inauguration, StartSmart Counsel is hosting a Welcome Reception at the Foutainebleau Hotel.