Six Kahana Feld Partners Become Firm Shareholders
Irvine, CA, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kahana Feld is pleased to announce that Partners Jeff Miragliotta, Esq., Ivette Kincaid, Esq., Christopher Bates, Esq., Julie Ritchie, Esq., Timothy Capowski, Esq., and Alexander Moore, Esq., have become shareholders with the firm.
Mr. Miragliotta is the Managing Partner of the East Coast offices of Kahana Feld. He is licensed to practice in New York and New Jersey. Mr. Miragliotta is also Chair of the firm’s New York Labor Law Practice Group. He also focuses his practice on Trucking & Transportation, General Liability, Construction Law, and Public Entity Counseling and Litigation. Mr. Miragliotta is an active member of the Claims & Litigation Management Alliance, an industry leader and national conference speaker and serves on the Young Professionals Advisory Board. Mr. Miragliotta is a graduate of Fordham University and earned his Juris Doctor from the City University of New York.
Ms. Ritchie joined Kahana Feld November 2020. She is licensed to practice in California and works at the Irvine, CA office. Ms. Ritchie is an experienced litigator. Her practice areas include Business & Commercial Litigation, Real Estate Law, Financial Services, Corporate Transactions, Construction Law, Labor & Employment Consulting and Litigation and Appellate Strategy & Advocacy. Ms. Ritchie is certified by the Orange County Bar Association College of Civil Trial Advocacy and active member of the OCBA and OC Women Lawyers Association. Ms. Ritchie is a graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara and earned her Juris Doctor from Chapman University, Dale E. Fowler School of Law.
Mr. Moore is the Managing Partner of the Oakland office of Kahana Feld. Mr. Moore is licensed to practice in California and focuses his practice on Construction Law and General Liability litigation. Mr. Moore is an experienced trial attorney and active member of the Claims & Litigation Management Alliance and the Association of Defense Counsel of Northern California & Nevada. Mr. Moore serves as the Contra Costa County Vice-President of The Society of California Pioneers, and a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Moore is a graduate of the University of California, Berkley and earned his Juris Doctor from the Golden Gate University School of Law.
Ms. Kincaid is licensed to practice in California and Chair of the Construction Defect Practice Group. She currently serves on the board of directors for the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Orange County Chapter. Ms. Kincaid focuses her practices on Construction Law and General Liability. She is an active member of the Orange County Bar Association – Construction Section and the Claims & Litigation Management Alliance, and is a regularly featured speaker in the construction industry. Ms. Kincaid is a graduate of California State University, Fullerton and earned her Juris Doctor from Western State University College of Law.
Mr. Capowski is licensed to practice in New York and Chair of Kahana Feld’s National Appellate Strategy & Advocacy Group. Mr. Capowski has litigated hundreds of appeals and thousands of motions in state and federal and appellate courts throughout the country. His practice areas, in addition to Appellate Strategy & Advocacy are Construction Law, General Liability, Trucking & Transportation and New York Labor Law. He has a lengthy list of representative matters includes innumerable successful appeals and dispositive motions in a wide variety of areas, including catastrophic personal injury and property damage claims, construction defect, product liability, subrogation, professional liability, premises liability, Labor Law, employment law, mass torts, complex torts, toxic torts, insurance coverage, and general commercial litigation. Mr. Capowski’s findings and articles, which help claims professionals, clients, and defense attorneys make more informed strategic decisions, have been prominently featured in the New York Law Journal and are shared industrywide, and regularly lecture at client and national seminars, webinars, and podcasts on issues of importance to the industry and Bar. Mr. Capowski is a graduate of the State University of New York, Fredonia and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of New York, Buffalo School of Law.
Mr. Bates is the Managing Partner of the Los Angeles Office of Kahana Feld. He is licensed to practice in California, Arizona, Tennessee, and Texas. Mr. Bates’ practice areas focus on Trucking & Transportation, Construction Law, Public Entity counseling and Litigation, General Liability and Product Liability. Mr. Bates is an experienced trial attorney and active member of the Claims & Litigation Management Alliance (President of the Los Angeles Chapter), Association of Southern California Defense Counsel, and American Bar Association. Mr. Bates is a graduate and collegiate athlete at San Diego State University and earned his Juris Doctor from Thomas Jefferson School of Law.
“All six of these partners are stellar attorneys and team members who exemplify our core values and company culture,” said Jason Daniel Feld, Esq., Co-Founding Partner of the firm. “Each of these shareholders helps to strengthen the firm’s commitment to being upstanding, outstanding and understanding.”
