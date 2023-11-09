The Company, themindguide.blog, Announces a Series of Discoveries Which Can Lead to Much Improved Lives as Persons Learn of Them

The main objective of themindguide.blog and all linked and discussed websites is to help people to have better lives by their learning the true power of the human brain. It aims to do that by taking the mystery out of how the human mind works. My work is focused primarily on the results our mind achieves, and the reasons it is able to achieve (or not achieve) particular results. As such, my work is primarily on the material that is being processed by our brain. Fred Spagnoletti