The Company, themindguide.blog, Announces a Series of Discoveries Which Can Lead to Much Improved Lives as Persons Learn of Them
The main objective of themindguide.blog and all linked and discussed websites is to help people to have better lives by their learning the true power of the human brain. It aims to do that by taking the mystery out of how the human mind works. My work is focused primarily on the results our mind achieves, and the reasons it is able to achieve (or not achieve) particular results. As such, my work is primarily on the material that is being processed by our brain. Fred Spagnoletti
Dallas, TX, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The discoveries were spawned during over a quarter century of mind research by Fred Spagnoletti. “Now anyone can both remarkably improve their health, wealth, wisdom, happiness, longevity, and more, as well as their overall success rate in all their endeavors. That’s because until now how our brain works has remained virtually unknown to everyone due to their perspective, which is controlled by our subconscious mind. Persons have believed they control their fate with their conscious thought alone which is not true. In fact, our conscious thought does give us some control, but only within a limited framework defined by our subconscious mind and our perspective, which operate largely behind a veil of secrecy provided by the way our mind really works. Thus, by uncovering the way our mind really works, we unlock a treasure trove of answers to countless questions that have puzzled us for ages. It’s like flipping a switch and suddenly seeing every facet of our reality clearly. Thus, with this newfound insight, we can now take more control over our lives than ever before was possible,” explains Spagnoletti.
“As a scientist, I have been investigating and researching the human mind and writing about it for over 26 years. Included have been hundreds of papers and several books. I have now added a Blog, a Website, and a Newsletter. I’ve made scores of discoveries, that could change the lives of everyone who knows of them. One discovery explains what persons would learn by just knowing how their own mind really works. What is most important is related to our subconscious mind. For ages people have theorized about mystical things we can do subconsciously, few of which are true. However, our subconscious mind does do some things unknown to virtually everyone, that keep us from recognizing all that occurs around us, and sharply reduces what we learn and remember. So it isn’t mystical things that have been affecting us, but unrecognized effects of what our subconscious mind simply does routinely without our knowledge. To learn more, see www.themindguide.blog,” says Spagnoletti.
“The huge discoveries can only be described as among the most important and most valuable as well as most astonishing discoveries ever made, simply because no one has been aware before now, of what has been taking place in our mind or of the huge value of knowing that. Further, because of the great value of knowing what has been taking place in our mind, the benefits of learning that are also great,” said Karen Williams psychologist.
“As a scientist, I have been investigating and researching the human mind and writing about it for over 26 years. Included have been hundreds of papers and several books. I have now added a Blog, a Website, and a Newsletter. I’ve made scores of discoveries, that could change the lives of everyone who knows of them. One discovery explains what persons would learn by just knowing how their own mind really works. What is most important is related to our subconscious mind. For ages people have theorized about mystical things we can do subconsciously, few of which are true. However, our subconscious mind does do some things unknown to virtually everyone, that keep us from recognizing all that occurs around us, and sharply reduces what we learn and remember. So it isn’t mystical things that have been affecting us, but unrecognized effects of what our subconscious mind simply does routinely without our knowledge. To learn more, see www.themindguide.blog,” says Spagnoletti.
“The huge discoveries can only be described as among the most important and most valuable as well as most astonishing discoveries ever made, simply because no one has been aware before now, of what has been taking place in our mind or of the huge value of knowing that. Further, because of the great value of knowing what has been taking place in our mind, the benefits of learning that are also great,” said Karen Williams psychologist.
Contact
themindguide.blogContact
Fred Spagnoletti
214-636-0400
www.themindguide.blog
Fred Spagnoletti
214-636-0400
www.themindguide.blog
Categories