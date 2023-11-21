Durable GreenBed Unveils Exciting New Brand Design, Including Logo, Colors, and Identity
Philomath, OR, November 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Durable GreenBed, a leading eco-friendly garden bed company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its fresh, new brand identity, complete with a new logo, color scheme, and overall visual aesthetic.
As the industry landscape continues to evolve, Durable Greenbed recognizes the importance of staying ahead of the curve and delivering an updated brand presence. The new brand design reflects the company's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.
New Durable GreenBed Logo:
The centerpiece of the rebranding effort is the new logo. The logo features a Durable GreenBed prominently. They chose to present the audience with a logo that is as simple and elegant as their raised garden beds.
Fresh Color Palette:
The updated color palette was carefully selected to evoke specific emotions and convey the brand's personality. These colors will be integrated across all brand touchpoints, from marketing materials to the company website, creating a consistent and memorable visual experience for customers. The chosen color scheme includes thematic colors including Carrot Orange, Snap Pea Green, Verdant Green, Marigold Yellow, and Lilac Purple.
Reimagined Identity:
With the new brand design, Durable GreenBed is embracing a refreshed identity that reflects its evolution and growth in the gardening and landscaping industries. The updated identity will be reflected in various aspects of the company's communication, from social media presence to packaging design. Their goal is to ensure that Durable GreenBed is recognized from a distance as a modern and customer-centric brand.
"We are thrilled to introduce our new brand design to the world," said CEO Thomas Van Denend. "This represents not only a visual transformation but also a reflection of our ongoing dedication to providing high-quality, eco-friendly, and long-lasting garden beds. We believe our updated brand identity resonates strongly with both our existing customers and new audiences."
The rebranding effort comes after months of meticulous planning and collaboration with the marketing and design agency, Desert Foothills Digital Marketing, known for its expertise in creating impactful brand identities.
The new brand design is now live on Durable GreenBed’s official website https://durablegreenbed.com/, where visitors can explore the refreshed look and learn more about the company's values and offerings.
About Durable GreenBed:
Durable GreenBed is a raised garden bed company founded on the idea that garden beds should be non-toxic, durable and beautiful. By utilizing the unique properties of Faswall’s building block technology the Durable GreenBed team has developed a garden bed kit that is eco-friendly, easy to assemble, non-toxic, long lasting and manufactured in the USA. Garden bed kits come in several different heights and sizes, including tiered kits for a unique aesthetic in your garden or an ideal parent-child partner gardening experience.
Follow Durable GreenBeds on social media for the latest updates and news.
As the industry landscape continues to evolve, Durable Greenbed recognizes the importance of staying ahead of the curve and delivering an updated brand presence. The new brand design reflects the company's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.
New Durable GreenBed Logo:
The centerpiece of the rebranding effort is the new logo. The logo features a Durable GreenBed prominently. They chose to present the audience with a logo that is as simple and elegant as their raised garden beds.
Fresh Color Palette:
The updated color palette was carefully selected to evoke specific emotions and convey the brand's personality. These colors will be integrated across all brand touchpoints, from marketing materials to the company website, creating a consistent and memorable visual experience for customers. The chosen color scheme includes thematic colors including Carrot Orange, Snap Pea Green, Verdant Green, Marigold Yellow, and Lilac Purple.
Reimagined Identity:
With the new brand design, Durable GreenBed is embracing a refreshed identity that reflects its evolution and growth in the gardening and landscaping industries. The updated identity will be reflected in various aspects of the company's communication, from social media presence to packaging design. Their goal is to ensure that Durable GreenBed is recognized from a distance as a modern and customer-centric brand.
"We are thrilled to introduce our new brand design to the world," said CEO Thomas Van Denend. "This represents not only a visual transformation but also a reflection of our ongoing dedication to providing high-quality, eco-friendly, and long-lasting garden beds. We believe our updated brand identity resonates strongly with both our existing customers and new audiences."
The rebranding effort comes after months of meticulous planning and collaboration with the marketing and design agency, Desert Foothills Digital Marketing, known for its expertise in creating impactful brand identities.
The new brand design is now live on Durable GreenBed’s official website https://durablegreenbed.com/, where visitors can explore the refreshed look and learn more about the company's values and offerings.
About Durable GreenBed:
Durable GreenBed is a raised garden bed company founded on the idea that garden beds should be non-toxic, durable and beautiful. By utilizing the unique properties of Faswall’s building block technology the Durable GreenBed team has developed a garden bed kit that is eco-friendly, easy to assemble, non-toxic, long lasting and manufactured in the USA. Garden bed kits come in several different heights and sizes, including tiered kits for a unique aesthetic in your garden or an ideal parent-child partner gardening experience.
Follow Durable GreenBeds on social media for the latest updates and news.
Contact
Durable GreenBedContact
Tom Van Denend
541-368-7935
durablegreenbed.com
Tom Van Denend
541-368-7935
durablegreenbed.com
Categories