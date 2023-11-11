Relentless Positivity Fitness Hosts Thanksgiving Charity Workout to Benefit Manna House
Huntsville, AL, November 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Relentless Positivity Fitness is excited to announce its Thanksgiving Charity Workout to benefit Manna House, a local nonprofit organization that provides food, clothing, hygiene & baby items to families in the Huntsville/Madison County area. The workout will be held on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 2023, at 8:30 AM at Latham Church, located at 109 Weatherly Road in Huntsville.
The workout is open to men, women, and children of all ages and fitness levels. Participants are encouraged to bring donations of hygiene items, any size diapers, and baby wipes, which will be collected at the event and donated to Manna House. Monetary donations are welcome as well.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Manna House for this Thanksgiving Charity Workout,” said Joe Martin, owner of Relentless Positivity Fitness. “Manna House is doing important work to help our community, and we are excited to help them provide the resources that families need during this holiday season.”
The workout will be led by certified personal trainers from Relentless Positivity Fitness. Participants can expect a fun and challenging workout that will get them moving and feeling good.
“We want this workout to be a fun and rewarding experience for everyone involved,” said Joe Martin. “We are all coming together for a great cause, and we hope to raise a lot of money and donations for Manna House.”
The workout is free, but donations of hygiene items, diapers, and baby wipes are encouraged.
About Relentless Positivity Fitness
Relentless Positivity Fitness is a fitness business dedicated to helping women of all ages feel their best. The company offers a variety of classes and programs designed to meet the needs of all fitness levels and abilities. Relentless Positivity Fitness is committed to creating a supportive and inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome.
About Manna House
Manna House is a nonprofit organization that provides food, clothing, hygiene & baby items to families in the Huntsville/Madison County area. Manna House is committed to helping families meet their basic needs and achieve their goals.
Contact
Relentless Positivity Fitness
Joe Martin
256-468-7146
www.FitAndPositive.com
