Twinkl Netherlands Offers 1 Million Free Resources to Celebrate Sinterklaas
Paramaribo, Suriname, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Twinkl, the global leader in educational publishing, is delighted to extend a warm invitation to teachers, parents, and children in the Netherlands, Belgium, Suriname, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Aruba, Saba, Bonaire, and St Eustatius to join in the festivities of Sinterklaas with a Twinkl Netherlands Free Day on 5 December.
To make this joyous occasion even more memorable, Twinkl Netherlands is offering over a million free resources and a multitude of creative ideas for Sinterklaas, Christmas decorations, homemade gifts, and more.
Educators looking to inspire creativity in the classroom can rely on Twinkl's comprehensive arts and crafts resources. Moreover, time-saving tools are also provided to facilitate the creation of decorations, enabling educators to accomplish more in less time. These invaluable resources are suitable for both home and classroom use, ensuring everyone is well-prepared for the upcoming Sinterklaas and Christmas celebrations.
Twinkl's extensive collection of educational tools and festive resources encompasses lesson plans, worksheets, activities, and games, all meticulously designed to support educational endeavors and the learning process, whether in the classroom or at home. The website hosts an array of recipes, gift ideas, and festive decorations to help craft a magical Sinterklaas celebration.
In addition to the wealth of resources, Twinkl offers free access to all Twinkl Originals eBooks on Twinkl Netherlands Free Day. Parents and teachers are encouraged to download as many captivating stories and engaging activities as they desire on December 5. The Twinkl Originals app is also available for children, allowing them to enjoy enchanting stories read aloud.
There are no special codes or payment information required to access the free downloads, and there is no obligation to continue using Twinkl after the offer expires. Please note that this Free Day offer is available for only one day, 5 December.
For further details on this exceptional offer and access to festive resources and eBooks, please visit Twinkl's blog at www.twinkl.nl/blog/gids-voor-twinkl-nederland-free-day.
Should you have any questions or require more information about this offer, please do not hesitate to contact Twinkl via email at bronwynn.dyson@twinkl.com.
About Twinkl
Twinkl was founded in 2010 by husband and wife Jonathan and Susie Seaton, with a mission "to help those who teach." The company provides high quality, online learning materials and services, which are all teacher-created and checked.
Twinkl offers over 1,026,150 resources, with new content added daily. This ranges from schemes of work and assessments to augmented reality games and much more. Twinkl is used and trusted by schools and educators in over 200 countries and regions, including primary and secondary school teachers, nursery workers and parents.
More information can be found at www.twinkl.nl
Contact
Bronwynn Dyson
www.twinkl.nl
