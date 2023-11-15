Naragsak Showdown: Celebrating Benguet and Baguio Local Talent and Passion in Combat Sports
Baguio, Philippines, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Baguio, Benguet - The combat sports community in Baguio and Benguet is gearing up for an exciting event that will showcase the skills and dedication of local talents and aspiring athletes. The Naragsak Showdown, a kickboxing and boxing event, will take place on December 2, Saturday at La Trinidad Municipal Gym. This event is not just a competition, but a celebration of the hard work and passion of coaches and athletes in the region.
The Naragsak Showdown will feature both kickboxing and boxing matches, with many of the fighters being beginners and some being scholars of dedicated coaches in the community. This event is a testament to the thriving combat sports scene in Baguio and Benguet, where coaches and athletes work tirelessly to hone their skills and represent their region in the ring.
Headlining this exciting showcase are Jomar Balangui and Renato Cha Jr., both distinguished participants in the SEA Games. Their presence adds a dynamic layer to the event, highlighting the caliber of athletes emerging from the local combat sports scene.
The Naragsak Showdown is not just about winning or losing, but about the camaraderie and sportsmanship within the combat sports community. It is a platform for local talents to showcase their skills and for aspiring athletes to gain experience and exposure. The event also aims to promote the values of discipline, determination, and respect, which are essential in combat sports. A total of 13 combat teams and groups will participate, each led by esteemed martial arts coaches with a longstanding commitment to nurturing the next generation of fighters. Participating teams include Lions Nation MMA, Maharlika Adventurers and Combat Sports Team, Team Flashlight, Syadi Fitness Center, Team Natural, Team Quads Furukawa MMA, Cordillera Martial Arts Sports Club, Sniper Gym, Siglat Fitness, Max Fusion, Builder’s Gym, Red Lion Martial Arts, and CCDC. These coaches aim to provide valuable opportunities and experiences for their trainees, fostering growth and skill refinement.
The Naragsak Showdown is expected to draw a large crowd of spectators, including fellow athletes, coaches, and supporters. It is a chance for the community to come together and show their support for their local talents and the growing combat sports scene in Baguio and Benguet. Tickets are now available for purchase, and all are invited to witness the passion and dedication of these athletes in the ring. Let us all come together and celebrate the NARAGSAK SHOWDOWN, a showcase of local talent and passion in kickboxing and boxing.
For more information and updates on the event,
please visit https://www.facebook.com/NorthernBuilderFest/. Let us all join hands in supporting our local talents and the thriving combat sports community in Baguio and Benguet. See you at the Naragsak Showdown.
Melody Garcia
https://www.facebook.com/NorthernBuilderFest/
