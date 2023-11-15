Announcing 2024 Military Virtual Training & Simulation Summit
Defense Strategies Institute's 7th Annual Military Virtual Training & Simulation Summit, will occur February 7-8, 2024, in Orlando, FL.
Orlando, FL, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 7th Annual Military Virtual Training & Simulation Summit, occurring February 7-8, in Orlando, FL. The 2024 Summit will bring together key leaders from across the DoD, Military Services, Federal Government, Industry, Academia, and other relevant stakeholders to discuss the future of modeling, simulation, and virtual training technologies in preparing Warfighters and decision-makers to be trained, ready, and lethal for the future fight.
Advanced warfighters need advanced training solutions. Evolving and emerging technologies are becoming increasingly sophisticated and complex, requiring warfighters to continually upgrade their skills and training. This summit will provide a ‘town-hall’ style forum to explore how the development and integration of synthetic training environments will promote the Warfighter’s lethality, readiness, and ability to inter-operate across the Services and joint partners in multi-domain operations.
The 2024 Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
- Karen Saunders, Program Executive Officer, US Army PEO STRI
- Col Timothy Beers, USAF, Commander, Air Force Agency for Modeling and Simulation
- CAPT Tim James, USN, Commanding Officer, NAWCTSD and NSA Orlando
- Col Peter Norsky, USSF, Commander, Space Delta 1
- COL Chad Bates, USA, PhD, Cyber / Wargaming Research Professor, U.S. Army War College
- John Taylor, Deputy Program Manager, Training Systems, MARCORSYSCOM
- Grace Bochenek, PhD, Director, School of Modeling, Simulation, and Training, Institute for Simulation and Training, University of Central Florida
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
- Enhancing the Army’s Training and Education Doctrine to Generate a Stronger Fighting Force
- Leveraging Simulated and Virtual Training Environments to Prepare Sailors for the Future Fight
- Enabling Marine Corps Training with a Live, Virtual, Constructive Environment
- Championing Innovations in Modeling & Simulation to Meet USAF Operational Training and Readiness Needs
- Driving Warfighter Readiness and Training to Exceed Operational Requirements
- Next-Generation Wargaming to Improve Training and Readiness- And much more.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org or (201) 987-1803.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary.
Those interested in participating in the Military Virtual Training & Simulation Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://milsim.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
