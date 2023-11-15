Announcing 2024 Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit
The 6th Annual Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit is the only full spectrum defense aviation event in North America.
Huntsville, AL, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the 6th Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit is returning to Huntsville, AL on January 31 – February 1 at the Jackson Center. The 2024 Summit boasts an expanded exhibit hall, increased networking, and access to top decision makers from across the military commands.
Speakers at this forum will highlight key topics in military aviation, including the Army’s Future Vertical Lift portfolio, cost-effective modernization of air platforms, collaboration with industry and international partners, utilizing advanced capabilities to ensure air dominance, and bolstering readiness and modernization to sustain global air superiority. The 2024 event will also feature panels on accelerating global partnerships, MOSA, and crewed-uncrewed teaming.
The 2024 Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
- MG Walter T. Rugen, USA, Director, Army Aviation, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7
- MG Robert L. Barrie Jr, USA, Special Assistant to the Principal Military Deputy, U.S. Army ASA(ALT).
- MG Michael C. McCurry, USA, Commanding General, Army Aviation Center of Excellence
- MG Thomas W. O’Connor Jr., USA, Commanding General, U.S. Army Aviation & Missile Command
- BG Phillip C. Baker, USA, Director, Future Vertical Lift Cross Functional Team, U.S. Army Futures Command
- Brig Gen Michael R. Drowley, USAF, Director, Joint Training & Exercises (J7), U.S.Indo-Pacific Command
- Rodney Davis, SES, Acting Program Executive Officer, PEO Aviation
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
- Transforming Army aviation vertical lift capabilities to ensure war-winning future readiness
- Equipping the Army aviation force of 2030 to fight & win
- Strengthening global partnerships & utilizing advanced capabilities to achieve aviation dominance
- Enhancing partnerships, presence, & military readiness to help ensure air dominance across the INDOPACOM AOR
- Developing & delivering advanced Army aviation capabilities for all-domain operations
- Delivering & sustaining war-winning 5th generation air capabilities to the Warfighter
- Accelerating MOSA in the battlespace to support the current/future aviator
- And more
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s cutting-edge technologies to over 300 attendees from U.S. Military Services, DoD, International Partners, Acquisition Authorities, & Industry. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org, 201-940-6680.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 6th Annual Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://www.aviationdominance.com/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Speakers at this forum will highlight key topics in military aviation, including the Army’s Future Vertical Lift portfolio, cost-effective modernization of air platforms, collaboration with industry and international partners, utilizing advanced capabilities to ensure air dominance, and bolstering readiness and modernization to sustain global air superiority. The 2024 event will also feature panels on accelerating global partnerships, MOSA, and crewed-uncrewed teaming.
The 2024 Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
- MG Walter T. Rugen, USA, Director, Army Aviation, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7
- MG Robert L. Barrie Jr, USA, Special Assistant to the Principal Military Deputy, U.S. Army ASA(ALT).
- MG Michael C. McCurry, USA, Commanding General, Army Aviation Center of Excellence
- MG Thomas W. O’Connor Jr., USA, Commanding General, U.S. Army Aviation & Missile Command
- BG Phillip C. Baker, USA, Director, Future Vertical Lift Cross Functional Team, U.S. Army Futures Command
- Brig Gen Michael R. Drowley, USAF, Director, Joint Training & Exercises (J7), U.S.Indo-Pacific Command
- Rodney Davis, SES, Acting Program Executive Officer, PEO Aviation
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
- Transforming Army aviation vertical lift capabilities to ensure war-winning future readiness
- Equipping the Army aviation force of 2030 to fight & win
- Strengthening global partnerships & utilizing advanced capabilities to achieve aviation dominance
- Enhancing partnerships, presence, & military readiness to help ensure air dominance across the INDOPACOM AOR
- Developing & delivering advanced Army aviation capabilities for all-domain operations
- Delivering & sustaining war-winning 5th generation air capabilities to the Warfighter
- Accelerating MOSA in the battlespace to support the current/future aviator
- And more
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s cutting-edge technologies to over 300 attendees from U.S. Military Services, DoD, International Partners, Acquisition Authorities, & Industry. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org, 201-940-6680.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 6th Annual Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://www.aviationdominance.com/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
https://www.aviationdominance.com/
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
https://www.aviationdominance.com/
Categories