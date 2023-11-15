Join the Military Healthcare Community in San Antonio, TX at OpMed 2024
The 6th Annual Operational Medicine Symposium (OpMed) & Technology Showcase is one of the largest and most influential military medical events in North America for senior medical officials, clinicians, government leaders, and solution providers.
San Antonio, TX, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Over the past six years, the Operational Medicine Symposium (OpMed) & Technology Showcase has become the preeminent event in the military medical community. Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce that OpMed 2023 will be returning to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX on March 25-26, 2024.
Providing the latest strategic updates, industry innovation, and daily keynotes from some of the most influential operational leaders, OpMed 2024 is a must attend event for senior medical officials, clinicians, government leaders, and solution providers looking to make quality connections and discover cutting-edge technologies and solutions.
The 2024 Symposium will explore topics in operational medicine such as traumatic brain injuries, burn care treatment, infectious disease prevention, psychological stressors, contested logistics, tactical combat casualty care, and more. Speakers will address how the Military Health System is supporting the National Defense Strategy to prepare for large scale combat operations by ensuring a ready medical force and a medically ready force.
To this end, this symposium will feature senior level-speakers including:
- The Honorable Lester Martinez-Lopez, MD, MG (Ret), Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs
- Brig Gen John Andrus, USAF, MD, Joint Staff Surgeon
- Maj Gen Sean T. Collins, USAF, Air National Guard Assistant to the Surgeon General for the Department of the Air Force and Space Force, and Director of Space Force Medical Operations
- Brig Gen Jeannine Ryder, USAF, NC, Commander, Air Force Medical Agency (FOA), Chief of Air Force Nurse Corps
- RDML Guido Valdes, USN, MD, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific; Director, Medical Corps
- COL Jennifer Gurney, USA, MD, Chief, Joint Trauma System
- Chief Master Sergeant Taliah Wilkerson, USAF, Senior Enlisted Leader, Medical Education and Training Campus
- CAPT Lynelle Boamah, USN, MD, Director of Maritime Operations, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery
Diamond, Platinum, Day 1 Luncheon, and Wi-Fi Sponsorships are sold out! 50% of exhibit space sold. To book your booth or inquire about additional sponsorship opportunities, please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org, 201-987-1803.
Now offering CME/CE credits. OpMed 2024 has been designed to meet the educational needs of physicians, advanced practice providers (NPs and PAs), and nurses involved in military medical and battlefield care. Visit https://www.operationalmed.com/continuing-education-credits to learn more.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 5th Operational Medicine Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://www.operationalmed.com/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Symposium is closed to the press and no recordings will be allowed.
