Discover the Power of AI-based ID Verification with Shufti Pro at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2023
Shufti Pro, one of the leading IDV providers is announcing its participation in the Singapore Fintech Festival where it’ll showcase its enhanced AI IDV system.
London, United Kingdom, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shufti Pro, one of the leading identity verification providers, proudly announces its participation in the Singapore Fintech Festival scheduled from 15-17 November at Singapore EXPO, Halls 1-6. As one of the biggest fintech events, the festival will gather over 62,000 participants and 10,000 companies from over 134 countries. The event brings together FinTech leaders, experts, startups, and organisations worldwide and serves as a platform for industry collaborations, advancements, and innovations.
This year’s SFF will focus on the growth and adoption of AI and Web3 and how this technology can benefit the fintech industry. The Shufti Pro team members Ammara Mukhtar, senior BDM, Daniel Tan, APAC Sales Manager, and Alissa C, Business Development - APAC, will represent the Shufti Pro in the event. They’ll showcase the latest advancements and innovations that Shufti Pro has made with the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) and how these technologies enable fintech organisations to deter fraud and foster security and trust during the customer onboarding journey.
“Shufti Pro is proud to be participating in one of the world’s biggest fintech festivals that is taking place in Singapore. Our agenda is to showcase investors and businesses regarding the potential of our AI-powered KYC and KYB services in eliminating fraudsters with up to 99% accuracy and reducing the verification time from days to seconds,” said Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro.
Shufti Pro incorporates a three-layer AI model that can identify human faces with better sophistication than before. Furthermore, the platform utilises 3D depth perception technology to deter masking and spoofing attempts with 100% precision, whilst eliminating deepfake fraud and reducing false positive acceptance. Due to the AI-driven solution, the company is capable of providing a verification time of 5 seconds only and global coverage in over 240 countries.
Shufti Pro will demonstrate its performance and capabilities in the SFF 2023 event to potential leads, customers, and investors. Participants can book a session with any of Shufti Pro representatives for the SFF event:
Daniel Tan
Ammara Mukhtar
Alissa C
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is a leading IDV service provider offering KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, biometric verification, and OCR solutions, accelerating trust worldwide. It has seven international offices and has launched 17+ complimentary IDV products and solutions since its inception in 2017. With the ability to automatically and securely verify 10,000+ ID documents in more than 150+ languages, Shufti Pro proudly serves customers in 240+ countries and territories.
Market Pro
Marketing Partner | Shufti Pro
Shuftipromedia@marketpro.ai
This year’s SFF will focus on the growth and adoption of AI and Web3 and how this technology can benefit the fintech industry. The Shufti Pro team members Ammara Mukhtar, senior BDM, Daniel Tan, APAC Sales Manager, and Alissa C, Business Development - APAC, will represent the Shufti Pro in the event. They’ll showcase the latest advancements and innovations that Shufti Pro has made with the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) and how these technologies enable fintech organisations to deter fraud and foster security and trust during the customer onboarding journey.
“Shufti Pro is proud to be participating in one of the world’s biggest fintech festivals that is taking place in Singapore. Our agenda is to showcase investors and businesses regarding the potential of our AI-powered KYC and KYB services in eliminating fraudsters with up to 99% accuracy and reducing the verification time from days to seconds,” said Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro.
Shufti Pro incorporates a three-layer AI model that can identify human faces with better sophistication than before. Furthermore, the platform utilises 3D depth perception technology to deter masking and spoofing attempts with 100% precision, whilst eliminating deepfake fraud and reducing false positive acceptance. Due to the AI-driven solution, the company is capable of providing a verification time of 5 seconds only and global coverage in over 240 countries.
Shufti Pro will demonstrate its performance and capabilities in the SFF 2023 event to potential leads, customers, and investors. Participants can book a session with any of Shufti Pro representatives for the SFF event:
Daniel Tan
Ammara Mukhtar
Alissa C
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is a leading IDV service provider offering KYC, KYB, KYI, AML, biometric verification, and OCR solutions, accelerating trust worldwide. It has seven international offices and has launched 17+ complimentary IDV products and solutions since its inception in 2017. With the ability to automatically and securely verify 10,000+ ID documents in more than 150+ languages, Shufti Pro proudly serves customers in 240+ countries and territories.
Market Pro
Marketing Partner | Shufti Pro
Shuftipromedia@marketpro.ai
Contact
Shufti ProContact
Paul Keene
+44 020 3435 6498
shuftipro.com
Paul Keene
+44 020 3435 6498
shuftipro.com
Categories