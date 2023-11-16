Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Maverick Truck Insurance and Biltmore Insurance
Arlington, TX, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Maverick Truck Insurance was established in Arlington, Texas, in 1994. Since its inception, Maverick Truck Insurance has stood behind its principles of offering the best possible coverage at competitive prices. Maverick Insurance has kept to its core values for 29 years by only selecting to work with insurance carriers that align with its philosophy. This rigidity allows them to offer the best rate, coverage, service, and peace of mind to their clientele.
Ronnie Mabra boasts over 50 years of experience in the myriad facets of the trucking industry. Ronnie’s continued pursuit of growth in the trucking industry led to an opportunity with Associates Insurance Company in 1987, and he was quickly promoted to Regional Sales Director of the western territory. Ten years before Ronnie began, Ellen Mabra was hired as a customer service representative and promoted to senior underwriter while managing a portfolio of over $25 million. In 1994, Maverick Insurance produced $1 million in gross profit in the first year, with Ronnie as their sole producer. Maverick Insurance was able to move into a more spacious office and maintain a larger team of producing agents knowledgeable in the trucking industry.
After years of achieving multiple milestones, Maverick Insurance has continued to stand behind its core values of working with various insurance carriers and meeting the needs of its clientele. They provide remarketing of policies, certificates of insurance, and any service-related needs that their existing clientele may need. In the last 29 years, they have prided themselves on building trust with their direct underwriters and feel that these relationships have been invaluable to their success over the years. As conversations continued with multiple interested parties, Maverick Insurance felt aligned with Biltmore’s niche experience in fleet/trucking, condo association, and aviation insurance, which could further grow their opportunity and present their current staff with more options internally.
Ronnie and Ellen have forged their path as reputable trucking insurance agency and take great pride that they have built a profitable and successful insurance agency over the years. They are excited to begin their next chapter in life and enjoy the fruits of their labor. The Mabra’s plan to spend time with their family and grandchildren, take time to tend to their 58 acres, care for their horses, and take time to relax on their porch together.
It was exciting to surpass the sellers’ expectations and help guide Maverick Trucking Insurance to the finish line with their buyer, Biltmore Insurance. Benchmark International’s Transaction Support, Deal Analysts, and Directors all went to task to ensure a smooth transaction. Benchmark International is eager to see Maverick Truck Insurance and its team continue to grow through this union.
Benchmark International expressed their gratitude for the opportunity and the trust that Maverick Trucking Insurance had afforded them to find the best strategic fit for the company. Benchmark International offered the Mabras their expertise and provided them with comfort in navigating the often-complicated M&A process. They wished that the Mabras would happily embark on their new journey in life together with their families.
Paul Young with Blitmore Insurance quotes,“Biltmore Insurance Services is excited to welcome Maverick Trucking into our family of agencies! This acquisition creates meaningful synergies that will benefit our clients across all of the industries we serve throughout the southeast.”
