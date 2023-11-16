Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between MT Global Freight Solutions, Inc. and HBX Capital Management
New York, NY, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between MT Global Freight Solutions, Inc. and HBx Capital Management.
MT Global Freight Solutions, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as MT Global) is an international ocean and air freight forwarder and logistics broker. MT Global leverages an extensive network of transportation specialists and marries those networks with outstanding one-on-one service to provide exceptional support for clients requiring timely and predictable freight forwarding and logistics solutions.
HBx Capital Management is an alternative asset investment firm focused on providing flexible capital for small and mid-cap companies as a catalyst to accelerate institutional scale and value creation. They focus on industries where technology intersects and can have a positive such as media, financial, communications, and industrial sectors.
“It is always great seeing a win-win result. I am glad Michael got a deal that achieved his goals, and it will be exciting to see where MT Global and HBx Capital go from here. We hope nothing but a bright future for everyone involved.” - Senior Deal Associate Nick Woodyard, Benchmark International
