venVelo Makes Follow-Up Investment Into ecoSpears
Orlando, FL, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- venVelo, announces 2nd investment into ecoSPEARS.
ecoSPEARS is a cleantech remediation developer that’s disrupting the way we restore contaminated soil, sediment, and water that has been impacted by PCBs, dioxins, PFAS, and other persistent organic toxins. ecoSPEARS provides sustainable, cost-effective technologies to extract and eliminate toxins from contaminated soil, sediment and water, giving polluted lands and waterways a second chance at life.
About venVelo:
venVelo, a venture fund and business accelerator focused on early-stage opportunities, was formally launched in 2012 and quickly established itself as one of Central Florida’s most active venture funds. In addition to its investments, venVelo board members have been frequent speakers, panelists, and venture competition judges around the state. venVelo also has donated money to various organizations working to develop the central Florida entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Contact
Jon Molayem
321-439-3275
www.venVelo.com
