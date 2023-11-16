Forest Exploration Center Celebrates Community-Curated Trail Spur
Wauwatosa, WI, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New Accessible Trail Highlights StoryWalks and Community-Driven Content Under the Theme “All That Trees Provide”
The Forest Exploration Center (FEC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 13 to celebrate the opening of a new trail on the property. Board members were joined by the property’s DNR liaison members of the public. The Community-Curated Trail Spur is a 0.8 mile accessible gravel-lined path with 16 StoryWalk stations featuring an illustrated children’s book, on a rotating basis, under the theme “All That Trees Provide: the value of trees and forests in our everyday lives.”
The community-curated trail spur will provide a unique opportunity for schools, individuals, families, researchers, and community groups to explore, deepen their understanding of sustainable forestry, and share their stories and experiences through curated exhibitions while building a community of dedicated forest stewards. The Forest Exploration Center will be releasing guidelines in the coming months for public submissions to display along the trail, rotating seasonally with StoryWalks, poetry, art, science and activities.
President of the Forest Exploration Center board, Tom Gaertner, said, “The Community-Curated Trail Spur was created with the goal of including visual arts, science, and literature from local artists, individuals, and organizations. Their contributions will help visitors to the Forest engage with this site and with the ways trees are important to our creativity, well-being, and to sustainability.”
The Forest Exploration Center is a 501c3 nonprofit organization responsible for maintaining a 67-acre, mature hardwood forest in the heart of Milwaukee County. Working in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Forest Exploration Center creates accessible opportunities in education and recreation that promote the ongoing care and conservation of this forest and its wildlife for this and future generations. The property includes a one-mile accessible self-guided nature trail with rotating interpretive exhibits. Throughout the year, the FEC hosts events and educational opportunities demonstrating responsible forest management, conservation and ecological stewardship, and wildlife monitoring.
Visit www.forestexplorationcenter.org/trail-spur.html to learn more.
For media inquiries, contact info@forestexplorationcenter.org.
