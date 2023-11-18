Four Hobbits Wood, Astin, Boyd, Monaghan in Rare "LOTR" Reunion at FAN EXPO New Orleans in January

"Lord of the Rings" Foursome "Frodo," "Samwise," "Pippin," "Merry" Gather at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, January 5-7; Special Limited Evening Event Planned Saturday, Jan. 6; Bruce Campbell Also Joins Lineup