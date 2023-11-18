Four Hobbits Wood, Astin, Boyd, Monaghan in Rare "LOTR" Reunion at FAN EXPO New Orleans in January
"Lord of the Rings" Foursome "Frodo," "Samwise," "Pippin," "Merry" Gather at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, January 5-7; Special Limited Evening Event Planned Saturday, Jan. 6; Bruce Campbell Also Joins Lineup
New Orleans, LA, November 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- It has been more than 20 years since Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan first took the film world by storm as the “four hobbits” in the original The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in 2001. Now the four get together at FAN EXPO New Orleans, set for January 5-7, 2024, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, to greet fans, pose for photo ops and sign autographs in a rare full reunion of the actors who portrayed “Frodo Baggins,” “Samwise Gamgee,” “Pippin Took” and “Merry Brandybuck,” respectively, in the popular trilogy. Additionally, FAN EXPO New Orleans announced today that popular guest Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead, “Burn Notice”) will also attend the show.
Wood, Astin, Boyd and Monaghan will also participate in “The Four Hobbits: An Unexpected Reunion,” a special premium live show on Saturday, January 6 at 7:30 p.m., during which fans will have the opportunity for further interaction with the stars at this exclusive evening of stories, questions, discussions, hilarity and more. The once-in-a-lifetime Backstage Pass package includes an in-person Autograph and Photo Op with all four Hobbits plus a Gold Ticket to the reunion event.
Tickets for FAN EXPO New Orleans and the “Four Hobbits” reunion event are available at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexponeworleans/four-hobbits-unexpected-reunion, with a variety of individual single day, 3-day and Ultimate Fan Packages to choose from.
Following the LOTR trilogy, Wood has gone on to success in many areas of the entertainment industry. His record label, Simian Records and film production company SpectreVision/Company X have spearheaded numerous critically acclaimed projects
In addition to the "Samwise" portrayal, Astin has demonstrated his innate ability to share his heart with the world through such iconic roles as "Mikey Walsh" in The Goonies, the title character of Rudy, and "Bob Newby" in "Stranger Things 2," roles that epitomize hope, determination and loyalty.
The Scottish-born Boyd also had roles in Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, On a Clear Day and The Flying Scotsman. He has appeared in popular television series like "Outlander," "Grey's Anatomy," "NCIS: Hawaii," "Snowfall" and others.
Monaghan has appeared in more than 50 productions and is known to many as "Charlie Pace" in the hit NBC series "Lost," on which he appeared in 77 episodes.
Campbell first gained notice for his portrayal of "Ash Williams" in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead franchise, appearing in numerous films and series including the original 1981 movie.
The LOTR cast and Campbell join an already impressive autograph area that includes Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), the "Daredevil" tandem of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, Katee Sackhoff (Star Wars’ “The Mandalorian”), Jon Bernthal (“The Punisher,” “The Walking Dead”), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, “Avengers: Infinity War”), and many others. Fans can see the full list of celebrities at fanexpohq.com/fanexponeworleans/celebrities.
FAN EXPO New Orleans features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.
FAN EXPO New Orleans runs January 5-7 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Show hours are Friday 3 - 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tickets start at $28 during the advanced prices window until December 21, and begin at $38 from December 22 through the end of the show; 3-day passes and VIP packages also available at fanexpohq.com/fanexponeworleans/buy-tickets. More information and updates can be found at fanexpohq.com/fanexponeworleans.
New Orleans is the first event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.
About FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts more than one million fans annually. The latest 2023-24 schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
www.fanexpohq.com
