Cara Stone, LLP Welcomes New Partner Marla Calvert Miller, Opens Lake Charles Office
New Orleans, LA, November 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cara Stone, LLP ("Cara Stone") is pleased to announce that Marla Calvert Miller has joined Cara Stone as a Partner. She will open and head Cara Stone's Lake Charles office.
"I am excited to join Cara Stone," said Marla, "not just for myself, but for my clients. Joining Cara Stone affords my clients more resources and certain specialized experience that will help them grow."
Marla's practice includes various corporate issues, such as corporate finance, tax structure and planning, estate planning, and other business matters. She has experience working for a broad range of clients, from multinational corporations to local Lake Charles startups. She enjoys working closely with small and mid-size business owners and brings her entrepreneurial and business success to her practice.
"Marla's business law experience, tax knowledge, and entrepreneurial mindset make her an exciting addition to the Cara Stone team," said Mark Graffagnini, Managing Partner of Cara Stone. "We have always had a close tie to Lake Charles and are enthusiastic about having a presence there. Marla's track record in business and law makes her the perfect person to head this office."
Marla is licensed in Texas and Louisiana, board-certified in tax law (LA), and currently serves on the Tax Law Advisory Commission for the Louisiana Board of Legal Specialization in the position of Secretary. She and paralegal Taylor Burton will lead Cara Stone's first Lake Charles, LA office.
About Cara Stone, LLP: Cara Stone is a top law firm in angel and venture capital and private equity. The firm is a leading capital markets law firm in the U.S. Cara Stone has led over $1 billion worth of private equity transactions, including one of the largest going-public deals for a non-Silicon Valley tech company in 2018. The firm is seeking to expand to emerging capital markets to help those ecosystems develop stronger entrepreneurial systems and to continue to help the best companies in the small and mid-sized markets find capital, grow, and exit. Follow Cara Stone on Instagram (@CaraStoneLLP) or visit carastone.com to learn more.
