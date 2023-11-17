QNAP Introduces the New Half-Width Rackmount 100GbE QSFP28/25GbE SFP28 Managed Switch, QSW-M7308R-4X, with up to 1.2Tbps of Switching Capacity
The entry-level 100GbE switch provides four 100GbE QSFP28 and eight 25GbE SFP28 ports, perfectly suitable for SMBs.
Taipei, Taiwan, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solutions innovator, today released the new 100GbE QSFP28/25GbE SFP28 managed switch QSW-M7308R-4X. Offering up to 1200Gbps of switching capacity in a compact half-width rackmount case, the QSW-M7308R-4X satisfies the high-bandwidth demands of big data storage, video editing, virtualization, and AI applications to accelerate deploying high-speed data storage centers, smart medicine, and professional multimedia studios.
"According to market research, the demand for 100GbE+ ultra-high-speed switches has taken off in 2023, in order to support the bandwidth demands of new applications such as Generative AI workloads and cluster servers,” said Jerry Deng, Product Manager of QNAP, adding, “QNAP’s first 100GbE switch is a cost-optimized and space-saving 100GbE solution for SMBs, and is ideally paired with QNAP 25GbE NAS or other NAS with 25GbE/100GbE network cards to fully maximize your IT potential."
The QSW-M7308R-4X comes with four 100GbE QSFP28 and eight 25GbE SFP28 fiber ports, which support DAC or LR/SR Transceivers with the compatible interfaces. The 25GbE SFP28 interface is also backwards compatible with 10GbE SFP+ and 1G SFP. The QSW-M7308R-4X supports full-duplex mode transmission and FEC (Forward Error Correction) to ensure efficient and reliable ultra-high-speed data transmission. With a half-width rackmount design, you can install two QSW-M7308R-4X (or with another half-width rackmount switch) in a 1U rack space for efficient physical space utilization and tidy cabling in IT rooms or offices. With its smart cooling system, the QSW-M7308R-4X ensures stable high-speed network performance even when under full load.
The QSW-M7308R-4X provides Layer 2 management functions (such as LACP, VLAN, ACL and LLDP) via QNAP Switch System (QSS) with a user-friendly Web GUI for efficient network bandwidth controls and enhanced network security. The QSW-M7308R-4X supports the Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol (RSTP) for users to deploy small/medium-scale networks that support expansion, redundancy, and loop prevention.
Key Specifications
QSW-M7308R-4X:
L2 Web managed switch; 12 ports (4 x 100GbE QSFP28 and 8 x 25GbE SFP28 fiber ports), which support DAC or LR/SR Transceivers with the compatible interfaces; 25GbE SFP28 ports are backward compatible with 10GbE SFP+ and 1G SFP speed; FEC (Forward Error Correction); compliant with IEEE 802.3x; Auto Negotiation
For more information and to view the full QNAP lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.
About QNAP
QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.
Media inquiries
marketing@qnap.com
