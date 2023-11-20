Black Women Empowering Finances Announces Adriana Richardson as the Speaker for Their National Business Plan Month Networking Event
Newport News, VA, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of National Business Plan Month, Black Women Empowering Finances is excited to announce Adriana Richardson as the presenter for their virtual Networking Event on Saturday December 2 from 9:30AM - 11:00AM (EST) on Zoom.
Adriana is the owner of The Lazy Millennial, a Process Improvement Consulting and Technical Writing Company that specializes in helping leaders streamline and improve their documented processes and systems to achieve maximum efficiency and growth.
The audience will walk away from the presentation understanding:
1) What Process development is and why it's needed before SOPs
2) Understand the difference between scaling and growing a business
3) Why having an exit plan in business is necessary and how it ties into how we run a business
Black Women Empowering Finances is dedicated to providing Black Women, Women and traditionally underserved communities with a platform to not only expand their professional networks but also equip them with practical skills and knowledge to thrive in business and life. We invite all entrepreneurs and business owners to register for this insightful networking event. Register, for free, today at www.BlackWomenNetwork.org to secure your spot for this empowering event.
For more information visit www.BlackWomenNetwork.org or send an email to info@BlackWomenEmpoweringFinance.com
Tashaya Singleton
757-951-5358
