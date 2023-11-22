New Silicone Edge Graphic (SEG) Sample Kits Available from Testrite Visual
Hackensack, NJ, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual, an elite US-manufacturer of Visual Merchandising, Communication and Presentation solutions is excited to announce the launch of their new sample kits featuring Silicone Edge Graphic (SEG) solutions.
SEG graphics are high quality printed fabric graphics with a thin silicone beading sewn around the edge. This edge fits securely into a compatible SEG frame to provide a smooth, seamless and beautiful look for fabric graphics. Their new Charisma SEG sample kit was designed to help customers familiarize themselves with the variety of Charisma frames available for SEG graphics.
The new SEG sample kit allows customers to select a Charisma SEG sample kit or a Charisma SEG model sample:
- The Charisma Sample case features 13 Extrusions in a durable steel display
- Charisma SEG LED Single Sided sample kit
- Charisma SEG MINI sample kit
- Charisma SEG 2-Sided sample kit
- Charisma SEG Picture Frame sample kit
- Charisma SEG Slim sample kit
- Charisma SEG 3D Cube sample kit
These SEG extrusion profile displays are easy to store and showcase for client meetings and presentations. Putting hands on the SEG extrusions is the best way to understand the variety of Charisma SEG frame choices, Charisma SEG Extrusions options, and sample Charisma SEG frames. Charisma SEG frames are available with and without sample graphics for added convenience.
“As the leading provider of SEG solutions in the industry, Testrite is pleased to give visual merchandisers and retail designers the best design tools,” says Jeffrey Rubin, President of Testrite Visual, “and our SEG sample kits are already getting a great response from new and existing customers looking for tools just like this that can facilitate the design process and make it faster and easier to choose the right solutions for every project.”
These SEG frame sample kits are perfect for retail store designers, restaurant designers, visual merchandisers, car dealership designers, interior designers, architects, and for partners such as resellers and printers. Testrite also offers volume and wholesale pricing for eligible partners, as well as in house manufacturing of SEG stands, ceiling hung SEG frames, and custom brackets for mounting SEG frames into existing retail standards.
For more information or to order an SEG sample kit or Charisma SEG sample kit, visit www.testrite.com.
About
Testrite Holdings is an elite US manufacturer of visual display solutions and recognizes the importance of integrating graphics into Visual Merchandising, Communication and Presentation environments with graphics that grab attention and convey messages in a tasteful and effective manner. Testrite has earned an extraordinary reputation for quality and reliability, durability, clean design, and providing value as a US manufacturer. Customers leverage 100-plus years of experience, know-how, and existing tooling and Testrite routinely provides customizable solutions quickly and cost-efficiently. With a team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers, customers have the expertise they need from project inception to production and roll out with full logistic support. To learn more about Testrite, contact us today.
Contact
Testrite VisualContact
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
