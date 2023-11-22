SMC Exhibits at the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) Nov. 30 – Dec. 1
The ACTE’s CareerTech VISION hosts 200+ Exhibitors, 400+ Presenters and 6000+ Attendees offering comprehensive programming focused on career and technical training as well as numerous networking opportunities.
Noblesville, IN, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Visit SMC’s Booth # 221 at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. 3rd St., Phoenix, AZ 85004 on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to interact with the latest in hands on pneumatic and automation training modules.
Products on exhibit will be:
· MAP 205 Handling Systems, a multi-cell pneumatic and electric automation system
- Parts feeder with detector and ejector cell
- Vacuum pick and place cell
- Vertical revolving swing arm with internal gripper cell
- Horizontal roto-linear positioner with external gripper cell
· Pneumate 200, a portal training case
- Didactic equipment with pneumatic and electro/pneumatic components
- Self-learning courses with interactive practical exercises
ACTE Exhibit Hours:
November 30, Thursday 10:00 – 4:30 MST
December 1, Friday 9:00 – 3:00 MST
Visit SMC at Booth # 221, Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. 3rd St., Phoenix, AZ 85004
Contact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
