SMC Exhibits at the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) Nov. 30 – Dec. 1

Noblesville, IN, November 22, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Visit SMC’s Booth # 221 at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. 3rd St., Phoenix, AZ 85004 on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to interact with the latest in hands on pneumatic and automation training modules.Products on exhibit will be:· MAP 205 Handling Systems, a multi-cell pneumatic and electric automation system- Parts feeder with detector and ejector cell- Vacuum pick and place cell- Vertical revolving swing arm with internal gripper cell- Horizontal roto-linear positioner with external gripper cell· Pneumate 200, a portal training case- Didactic equipment with pneumatic and electro/pneumatic components- Self-learning courses with interactive practical exercisesACTE Exhibit Hours:November 30, Thursday 10:00 – 4:30 MSTDecember 1, Friday 9:00 – 3:00 MSTVisit SMC at Booth # 221, Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. 3rd St., Phoenix, AZ 85004