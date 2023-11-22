IHMM Announces January 2024 Board Re-Election of Melissa A. Hamer and Daniel S. Blankfeld
Rockville, MD, November 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Institute of Hazardous Materials Management (IHMM) is pleased to announce the board re-election of Melissa A. Hamer, Esq., CHMM and Daniel S. Blankfeld, CSMP, CSHM.
Ms. Hamer looks forward to continuing the work she began during her first term as an IHMM At-Large Director and IHMM Board Secretary focusing on developing new certifications for students, early career professionals and those transitioning from military service - what she frequently refers to as “cradle to grave” certifications. As an attorney at Kroger Gardis & Regas, LLP and a member of the firm’s Construction and Environmental Law practice, Ms. Hamer offers a wealth of environmental compliance acumen and remediation expertise from past work as a field environmental consultant. Additionally, she hopes to harness the power of artificial intelligence in the test prep process, evaluations and item writing—allowing for the execution of nimble and efficient test development, guidance and training.
Mr. Blankfeld’s previous involvement with IHMM comprises service as Chair of the Professional Standards Committee and Chair of the Microcredentialing Task Force. He now serves as Board Advisor to IHMM’s Microcredentialing Task Force and current CSMP Director. Additionally, he held the position of Vice Chair at the Institute for Safety and Health Management (ISHM) before it was acquired by IHMM. His other notable achievements include being the first CSMP to serve on IHMM’s Board and the first to hold a CPPS microcredential, launched by IHMM on August 31, 2023. As the Vice President of Safety at CBG Building Company, Mr. Blankfeld looks forward to advocating the value of credentialing and positioning IHMM as not only the authority on workplace safety, environmental health, and OSHA standards but leadership development, data intelligence, and innovation.
“With the involvement of Melissa A. Hamer and Daniel S. Blankfeld, IHMM is poised to further enhance its commitment to accessible, compliant and ethical training practices. I am honored to be a part of the great work this organization is doing. Strengthening the development of professionals in this industry would not be possible without the members that encompass our governing body," says Executive Director Gene Guilford.
About IHMM
A not-for-profit organization founded in 1984, the Institute of Hazardous Materials Management (IHMM) has been protecting the environment and the public’s health, safety, and security through the administration of credentials recognizing professionals who have demonstrated a high level of knowledge, expertise, and excellence in the management of hazardous materials, dangerous goods transportation, environmental protection, health & safety.
www.ihmm.org
