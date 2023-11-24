QYOU: the App That Revives Real-World Conversations

QYOU, an app developed using insights from psychologists Arthur and Elaine Aron Ph.D, aims to revive real-world conversations. Inspired by the "36 Questions to Fall in Love," it offers a vast array of questions to deepen connections beyond digital interactions, fostering face-to-face dialogues and meaningful relationships. Available on the Apple App Store, QYOU bridges the digital and real world, promoting a social revolution through conversation.