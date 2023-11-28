Huntsville Personal Injury Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected to Mid-South Super Lawyers List for Tenth Consecutive Year

The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2023 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This marks the 10th consecutive year for his inclusion on the list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Jeff Blackwell has been selected annually for the past decade due to his work on behalf of Alabama personal injury victims.