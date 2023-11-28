Huntsville Personal Injury Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected to Mid-South Super Lawyers List for Tenth Consecutive Year
The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2023 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This marks the 10th consecutive year for his inclusion on the list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Jeff Blackwell has been selected annually for the past decade due to his work on behalf of Alabama personal injury victims.
Super Lawyers is a nationwide rating service for outstanding lawyers who have attained the highest degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process is rigorous. It includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent candidate research and peer reviews across specific legal practice areas. The result is a comprehensive listing of exceptional attorneys. The Blackwell Law Firm continues to receive recognition for its practice in Alabama personal injury law.
The Blackwell Law Firm focuses exclusively on Alabama accident and injury law. From its office in Huntsville, firm attorneys handle serious personal injury cases statewide. Firm lawyers have prepared personal injury cases for trial in counties and courtrooms across Alabama. The firm handles serious injury cases including car accidents, commercial truck crashes, workers' compensation claims, workplace accidents, construction and industrial accidents, dangerous drug and medical device claims, nursing home abuse, and wrongful death cases. All attorneys at the firm have obtained the highest peer ratings, are experienced in the courtroom, focus exclusively on personal injury cases, and regularly teach personal injury seminars to other professionals. Outside the courtroom, firm attorneys teach, write and advocate for safer roadways, safer products and safer workplaces.
