Software Development Agency Rogomi Celebrates 15 Years of Creating Innovative Digital Products
Software development agency Rogomi seeks to work with other agencies and startups to leverage 15 years of experience in app development.
Pasig City, Philippines, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rogomi, Inc., a software application development agency based in the Philippines, is marking its 15th year in business, having been one of the pioneers of mobile app development in the country and an early adopter of the new way of doing work.
The company was founded as a partnership in 2008 by three entrepreneurs under the name Numlock Solutions. It began as a web development agency, but after Apple allowed third-party apps, the company decided to develop iPhone apps. Despite not being from a software development background, Ramon decided to teach himself programming. In 2009, Numlock developed its first iPhone apps, with its first Android apps released the year after.
In 2013, the company incorporated and rebranded to Rogomi, with mobile app development as its bread and butter. In the same year, it opened a satellite office in Iloilo. This provided additional employment opportunities for people with a software development background in the Panay region.
However, by 2018, the Iloilo office was underutilized, so the company decided to close it down, transitioning its employees to work remotely. The following year, it decided to shift even the Pasig workforce to remote work. Little did they know that the decision would benefit them greatly, as when the COVID pandemic came in 2020, Rogomi was ready and did not suffer any significant interruption in its operations.
"Three years after the pandemic lockdowns, many companies are forcing their employees to come back to the office," Ramon says. "But we aren't following suit. We are sticking to our remote setup, and it has become part of our company DNA. We give our employees the freedom to work anywhere they choose, and we don't use any remote monitoring tools. Work-life balance is an integral part of our organizational culture, and we've seen how being able to work remotely has resulted in many benefits for our employees."
Ramon also shared how having a positive organizational culture became a top priority for Rogomi.
"The main lesson I learned over the years is to not just think about the money and always consider the work culture fit," Ramon says. "While stress at work is unavoidable, work-life balance and a positive culture shouldn't be sacrificed. I want my team members to feel valued, both through their work as a developer and as people. The past several years have shown the importance of having a good work culture to both company performance and employees' well-being. We want this culture to be part of the legacy we will leave for future generations, as our contribution to making the world a better place."
The company was founded as a partnership in 2008 by three entrepreneurs under the name Numlock Solutions. It began as a web development agency, but after Apple allowed third-party apps, the company decided to develop iPhone apps. Despite not being from a software development background, Ramon decided to teach himself programming. In 2009, Numlock developed its first iPhone apps, with its first Android apps released the year after.
In 2013, the company incorporated and rebranded to Rogomi, with mobile app development as its bread and butter. In the same year, it opened a satellite office in Iloilo. This provided additional employment opportunities for people with a software development background in the Panay region.
However, by 2018, the Iloilo office was underutilized, so the company decided to close it down, transitioning its employees to work remotely. The following year, it decided to shift even the Pasig workforce to remote work. Little did they know that the decision would benefit them greatly, as when the COVID pandemic came in 2020, Rogomi was ready and did not suffer any significant interruption in its operations.
"Three years after the pandemic lockdowns, many companies are forcing their employees to come back to the office," Ramon says. "But we aren't following suit. We are sticking to our remote setup, and it has become part of our company DNA. We give our employees the freedom to work anywhere they choose, and we don't use any remote monitoring tools. Work-life balance is an integral part of our organizational culture, and we've seen how being able to work remotely has resulted in many benefits for our employees."
Ramon also shared how having a positive organizational culture became a top priority for Rogomi.
"The main lesson I learned over the years is to not just think about the money and always consider the work culture fit," Ramon says. "While stress at work is unavoidable, work-life balance and a positive culture shouldn't be sacrificed. I want my team members to feel valued, both through their work as a developer and as people. The past several years have shown the importance of having a good work culture to both company performance and employees' well-being. We want this culture to be part of the legacy we will leave for future generations, as our contribution to making the world a better place."
Contact
Rogomi Inc.Contact
Ramon Pastor
+63288835302
https://rogomi.com
Ramon Pastor
+63288835302
https://rogomi.com
Categories