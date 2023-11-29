PSCO Kieffer Spreads Kindness by Collecting Baby Essentials for BabyCare
Sheboygan, WI, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In the spirit of World Kindness Day, on November 13, the team at PSCO Kieffer came together to make a positive impact on the lives of local Sheboygan families in need. Through a heartfelt initiative, they collected a vast array of essential baby items for BabyCare, a local outreach organization dedicated to providing underserved families with critical baby supplies.
The PSCO Kieffer team rallied together, showcasing their commitment to giving back to the community by generously donating a wide range of baby essentials, including diapers, wipes, clothing, toys, and feeding supplies. This outpouring of kindness will undoubtedly alleviate the burdens faced by families struggling to meet the needs of their young ones.
“World Kindness Day serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of extending a helping hand to those around us,” stated Mark McClellan, VP of Operations at PSCO Kieffer. “Our team is incredibly proud to partner with BabyCare and contribute to their noble mission of supporting families in need. We are humbled by the generosity of our employees and the positive impact we can collectively make in our local community.”
BabyCare expressed their profound gratitude for PSCO Kieffer’s support when team members dropped off the donations. This marks the second year in a row PSCO Kieffer has gathered donations tying in with the mission of World Kindness Day. BabyCare supports over 200 each month, and donations are key to making a world of difference for the families they serve, ensuring their babies have access to the essential supplies they need to thrive.
PSCO Kieffer's dedication to kindness extends beyond this heartwarming initiative. Through its PSCO Kieffer Cares program, the company actively encourages and supports employees to engage in acts of kindness throughout the year. By embracing kindness as a core value, PSCO Kieffer strives to make a positive impact on the lives of those around them and in the local Sheboygan community, creating a ripple effect of goodwill that extends far beyond the manufacturing facility and even extends to their remote teams.
About PSCO Kieffer
Established in the 1950’s as Kieffer & Co. in Sheboygan, WI, PSCO Kieffer has evolved into an industry leader in product innovation and quality craftsmanship. We design, value engineer, manage code review and permitting, fabrication, installation management, and handle maintenance requests as a single-source sign provider. The average team member has been with us for ten years, which means you get centuries of experience from a team passionate about signage and branding programs. Not all signs are created equal, and by selecting PSCO Kieffer as your partner, you get more. We specialize in managing nationwide signage and branding programs and are committed to being an invaluable extension of your team.
About PSCO Sign Group
PSCO Sign Group is the parent company of Philadelphia Sign, ID Associates, and PSCO Kieffer. Our organization dates back over 115 years as a privately held family-owned business that understands the sign industry and values making the best decisions for our customers. Combined, we offer 587,000 sq ft of manufacturing facilities to support our customers' needs. PSCO Sign Group has six sign manufacturing facilities and offices in Palmyra, NJ, Pennsauken, NJ, Littleton, MA, Dothan, AL, Palmetto, FL, and Sheboygan, WI. These are complemented by additional sales and service locations nationwide to connect our customer's brand with their audience – globally, regionally, and locally.
