New 3.5" IPS Displays with MIPI Interface at Newhaven Display
Newhaven Display International, Inc. announces the release of new 3.5” IPS TFT displays with high-resolution 640x480 pixels and 4-lane MIPI DSI.
Elgin, IL, November 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Newhaven Display releases two new IPS TFTs in a 3.5” screen size to their LCD TFT product line. Featuring 640x480 pixels and the choice of a capacitive touchscreen. The PCAP touchscreen includes a built-in I2C interface with FocalTech FT5426 controller, allowing various multi-touch gestures, precise touch recognition, and enhanced responsiveness for a more interactive application. The In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology elevates the screen image quality with truer color reproduction and more consistent color at any angle. Included high brightness backlights will also allow these TFTs to be readable in bright conditions or direct sun.
What sets these new 3.5” IPS displays apart is the 4-lane MIPI (Mobile Industry Processor Interface) DSI (Display Serial Interface) providing them with additional benefits. With 4 data lanes, it can transmit data at a significantly higher rate compared to versions with fewer lanes. The increased data throughput of the 4-lane MIPI DSI allow it to support displays with very high resolutions and higher refresh rates, resulting in smoother animations, deeper color depths, and improved user experiences, especially in gaming and multimedia applications. 4-lane MIPI DSI also reduces the need for data compression and improves multitasking capabilities in devices. MIPI interfaces are designed to minimize electromagnetic interference (EMI), which can be crucial in medical applications or wireless communication systems. MIPI is an industry-standard interface featuring reduced wiring complexity, commonly used in mobile/wireless devices, making it easier to integrate this new 3.5” TFT display with other components like cameras, sensors, and MIPI processors. MIPI standards have been widely adopted in the industry and are likely to remain relevant for a long time and having the extra bandwidth of 4 lanes can help ensure that devices remain compatible with upcoming display standards.
For devices that prioritize high-end graphics and display quality, 4-lane MIPI DSI offers a clear advantage in terms of performance and versatility. Whether you're creating industrial HMI panels, medical devices, automotive systems, handheld gaming consoles, IoT, consumer devices, POS equipment, or testing and measurement devices, these TFTs set the new standard for high-data throughput and superior screen graphics in a compact 3.5” design.
Features:
· 3.5” IPS display
· High-resolution: 640x480 pixels
· 4-lane MIPI DSI interface
· Sunlight readable with high brightness backlight
· Full viewing angles
· 24-bit true color
· High contrast ratio 800:1
· Capacitive touchscreen option with I2C interface
· Built-in display driver & touchscreen controller
· Built-in EMI shielding
Product Part Numbers:
NHD-3.5-640480EF-MSXP
NHD-3.5-640480EF-MSXP-CTP
