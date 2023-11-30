E.ON Switches to FLS Field Force Scheduling Solution for UK Operations
Dynamic scheduling software specialist FLS – FAST LEAN SMART has won a field service planning and scheduling contract for E.ON, one of the UK’s leading energy providers.
Reading, United Kingdom, November 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- E.ON is a leading installer of energy efficiency solutions including smart meters, solar panels, air source heat pumps, batteries and electric vehicle chargers. The FLS VISITOUR scheduling solution will improve efficiency and service for more than 1,000 engineers in E.ON’s Smart Field Connections team, tasked with completing 600,000 installations a year in addition to service appointments.
With more than 5.5m customers, E.ON is a long-term user of scheduling software and benefited from this experience when selecting a next generation solution. Key to selection was also compatibility with its Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service solution.
Lee Durham, Head of Technology, UK Solutions at E.ON, said: "Delivering net zero and creating a future energy system that is smart, personalised and sustainable demands engagement with customers on a level never seen before. E.ON is one of the leading installers of smart devices and low carbon solutions in the UK, meaning we need a system to schedule appointments in the most efficient and convenient way for our field agents and, obviously, for our customers.
"We wanted a mature solution with proven capability and integration with Dynamics 365 in order to achieve maximum value and to meet our timescale to be live within a few months."
Selection of FLS VISITOUR
FLS VISITOUR will add critical value to E.ON by delivering enhanced real-time planning and scheduling capabilities. Twenty years of development and hundreds of customers across multiple industries has led to exceptional performance and flexibility that will enable E.ON to deploy automation and processes desired, and self-manage future configuration changes.
Features of FLS VISITOUR that enable the most accurate routing include AI predictive traffic based driving speeds and appointment booking with the unique FLS PowerOpt algorithm to calculate the relative cost of each possible timeslot through real-time optimisation, not just white space filling in the diary. The result is more efficient routes that cut driving time and mileage and significantly reduce carbon footprints.
FLS - FAST LEAN SMART develops world-leading AI-powered field force scheduling technology across many sectors including telecommunications, utilities, housing, healthcare, engineering, and manufacturing. Deploying its software FLS VISITOUR enables the intelligent optimisation of schedules and resources in real time, delivering more flexibility, route planning ability, and enormous cost savings.
FLS continues to grow throughout the UK, working with VirginMediaO2, SMS plc, Amey, Your Housing Group, Sciensus, JLA Group and HomeServe, providing best-of-breed scheduling solutions.
A recent customer satisfaction survey ranked FLS among the highest rated field force scheduling on the market with a 9.6 out of 10 rating.
For more about FLS, visit https://www.fastleansmart.com/en.
FLS is a member of Solvares Group: www.solvares.com/en.
For further information about E.ON UK: https://www.eonenergy.com.
