Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between QT Industries, LLC (DBA QT Manufacturing) and KB Components
Dallas, TX, November 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between QT Industries, LLC and KB Components. This transaction signifies a strategic expansion for the team at KB Components and further establishes their foothold in their geographic area.
QT Industries, LLC was established in 2011 by its current ownership and primarily serves as a domestic contract manufacturer for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). They specialize in plastic injection molding, custom injection molds, prototype solutions, and precision CNC machining.
“The QT Manufacturing family is excited for the future growth and support from KB Components. The business will thrive and add support in functions that fit well into their overall capabilities.” - Owner & CFO Anand Patel, QT Industries, LLC.
KB Components is a Swedish industrial group with multiple locations globally and is one of Scandinavia’s largest suppliers in the manufacturing industry. They offer modern, progressive production facilities and are the premier suppliers of state-of-the-art plastic components, with a concentrated interest in the continued advancement of injection mold technologies. The company specializes in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-quality components for various industries.
“KB Components is pleased to announce the acquisition of QT Industries. KB Components is headquartered in Sweden and operates 10 molding facilities in 6 countries. The addition of QT Industries to our portfolio strengthens our presence in the Dallas / Fort Worth area where we already operate a molding facility.” - President David Ulrich, KB Components
Benchmark International brought multiple buyers to the table for this opportunity. It was clear through discussions with other interested buyers that the rapport forged with KB Components and Manufacturing was solid and encouraged the facilitation of this strategic alliance. Both parties worked diligently through the closing process and took any bumps in the road in stride, focusing on the end goal and remaining highly motivated to complete this transaction.
“It was a pleasure to work with both QT Industries as well as KB Components on this transaction. We would like to congratulate all once more, and we look forward to seeing the future success of these entities as one.” - Senior Associate Emilia Muniz, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
