STS Foundation Invites Local Families to Open Hearts and Homes to International Exchange Students for Transformative Cultural Experiences

STS Foundation, a non-profit with nearly four decades of experience in cultural exchanges, is seeking compassionate families to host international exchange students for 3-10 months. As a trailblazer since 1986, STS Foundation emphasizes a personal approach, fostering mutual respect and personal growth. Host families play a crucial role in breaking down cultural barriers. STS Foundation invites families to join a global community dedicated to enriching lives.