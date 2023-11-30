STS Foundation Invites Local Families to Open Hearts and Homes to International Exchange Students for Transformative Cultural Experiences
STS Foundation, a non-profit with nearly four decades of experience in cultural exchanges, is seeking compassionate families to host international exchange students for 3-10 months. As a trailblazer since 1986, STS Foundation emphasizes a personal approach, fostering mutual respect and personal growth. Host families play a crucial role in breaking down cultural barriers. STS Foundation invites families to join a global community dedicated to enriching lives.
Laguna Beach, CA, November 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- STS Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering cultural exchanges, is on the lookout for compassionate families willing to embrace the opportunity to host international exchange students for 3, 5, or 10 months. With nearly four decades of experience, STS Foundation has been a trailblazer in providing life-changing experiences for American families and young individuals from diverse corners of the world.
Since its founding in 1986, STS Foundation has successfully facilitated cultural exchanges by placing thousands of foreign high school students in homes across America. The organization's commitment to a personal and caring approach has made it a leader in international education and cultural exchanges, fostering mutual respect, personal growth, and a positive global perspective.
Families that open their homes to these students not only provide them with a safe and nurturing environment but also play a crucial role in breaking down cultural barriers. The impact of these experiences is eloquently expressed by STS Foundation host families:
"Our first experience was wonderful and filled our empty, quiet home. The next year we hosted for the full year, and it was even better. We are passionate about helping foreign exchange students experience something unique and improve their English. My husband is an English teacher, and we both love the transformation that can happen in a student’s life as they become more fluent in a second language." -Jodi, Host Mom and Local Coordinator.
"As a result of hosting exchange students, our family has created a plethora of priceless memories that we will cherish forever. Weekend and spring break trips, holiday celebrations, state-level participation in sporting events, and visiting our international kids in their home countries are just a few examples. There are also those little moments that we treasure just as much: singing and dancing while preparing meals at home, the laughter and time spent playing board games, great conversations that spark interest and debate, and catching up through various forms of media." -Bobbi, Host Mom.
STS Foundation is a designated U.S. Department of State exchange program and maintains full accreditation with the Council on Standards for International Education Travel (CSIET). The organization is also a proud member of the Alliance for International Exchange, working to formulate and promote public policies supporting the growth and well-being of international exchange links between the people of the United States and other nations.
By opening your home to an exchange student, you become a part of a global community committed to breaking down cultural barriers, promoting understanding, and enriching the lives of both the students and host families.
To embark on this rewarding journey and become a host family, please visit https://stsfoundation.org.
Contact
Sandrine Clement
800-522-4678
https://stsfoundation.org
