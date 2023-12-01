The New York Junior League Announces Its 2024 Outstanding Sustainers and Outstanding Volunteers to be Honored at the 72nd Annual Winter Ball

The NYJL to Celebrate Outstanding Sustainers A. Gale Kroeger and Elizabeth Timberman and Outstanding Volunteers Mona Kelly Lopez, Moriah K. Lutz-Tveite, Susan Timmons Marks, Elizabeth Ann Beller Staryak, and Megan Zuckerman