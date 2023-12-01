Join AAEON at Edge Computing Expo London for Live Demos, New Products, and More
Join AAEON in London for live demonstrations, upcoming releases, and more.
Taipei, Taiwan, December 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leading manufacturer of advanced industrial and embedded computing platforms, will be exhibiting at the Edge Computing Expo in London from November 30 to December 1.
As part of the event, AAEON will host demonstrations of successful applications alongside esteemed players in the industrial edge computing space, in addition to showcasing both new and upcoming products from across its product portfolio.
Date: November 30 – December 1, 2023
Booth: #230
Venue: Olympia Exhibition Centre, London
Get your free expo pass: https://edgecomputing-expo.com/global/global-registration/
At Booth #230, AAEON will showcase upcoming additions to its product lines, including the PICO-RAP4 and NanoCOM-RAP, which represent the first of their form factor to feature the new 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor platform.
Products from every form factor of UP developer board will also be represented, including the UP Xtreme i12 Edge and UP Squared i12 Edge, which now also both support the newest Intel® processor generation. Also from its UP Division is the UP Squared Pro 7000 Edge, which will be shown as part of a live application demonstration comprised of a central dashboard for a Modbus-based chemical tank, for which the UP Squared Pro 7000 Edge will act as an IoT monitoring and control device.
Illustrating AAEON’s ODM capabilities, there will also be a static demonstration of SSE Energy Solutions’ Sentinel Optical Sensor. This will showcase how the device uses computer vision and machine learning to monitor the environment and process data on the edge to gain insights into how best to optimize energy infrastructure and road networks. The device features an ODM motherboard from AAEON’s RISC Computing Division to assist in its function as a smart city solution.
The RISC Computing Division will also be represented with respect to AAEON’s product showcase, with the SRG-IMX8P, an IoT Gateway powered by the i.MX 8M Plus, a robust Quad-Arm® Cortex®-A53 processor featuring multi-die lithography and an integrated NPU.
Representing AAEON’s diverse system range based on NVIDIA® Jetson™ system-on-modules is the BOXER-8640AI and BOXER-8621AI, which illustrate AAEON’s adoption of the NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ system-on-module platform.
Visitors are encouraged to join AAEON at Booth #230, where representatives will be delighted to discuss the products and provide details of the demonstrations on display.
For more information about the Edge Computing Expo, or to register to attend, please visit the official exhibition website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
