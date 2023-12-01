Medical Device Manufacturers Who Want to Understand the Requirements of the Uk’s New MHRA MORE Platform for Submissions of Device Related Incidents
Quality First International encourages all medical device manufacturers who want to understand the requirements of the UK’s new MORE platform for submissions of device related incidents to participate in their new webinar.
London, United Kingdom, December 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This webinar offers practical insight into the UK MHRA’s Manufacturer’s On-line Reporting Environment (MORE) platform. It will provide in-depth guidance on how to answer certain elements, covering all forms of incident and other reports which must be notified by manufacturers to the MHRA in the event of an alleged adverse incident involving a medical device. Special notification, for example originating at market surveillance, will also be covered.
Dedicated e-learning modules are presented on manufacturer’s incident reports, market interventions by manufacturers and other topics.
The course is intended for professionals involved in and/or performing adverse incident notification to the MHRA via the MORE platform, such as: Field assurance analysts, Complaint handling personnel, Market surveillance specialists, Enforcement officers, Compliance specialists, Responsible persons, Technical specialists, Regulatory affairs managers.
About Haroon Atchia (presenter of the webinar)
Founder of Quality First International Limited and Adveniunt Medical International Limited, formerly Senior Professional Technical and Scientific Officer at the Medical Devices Agency, UK Department of Health (UK MHRA), specialising in cardiovascular and implantable devices. Member of the Editorial Advisory Board for the Journal of Medical Device Regulation and formerly RAJ (Devices); Expert Witness, lecturer in medical device regulations at University of Cambridge (honorary).
Webinar Details:
Date: 6 December 2023
Duration: 13:00 – 17:00 (GMT)
