Jahn Karsybaev, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Big Sky Capital is Joining Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale for a Curated Conversation on December 11
Fort Lauderdale, FL, December 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale is proudly hosting Jahn Karsybaev, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Big Sky Capital, on Monday, December 11, for the second session of its Fundraising Demystified For Founders Series.
The event also includes a Holiday buffet dinner followed by the signature Curated Conversation fireside chat which will address startup funding, VC investing in South Florida, and the current Venture Capital bloodbath according to press reports.
Jahn Karsybaev is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Big Sky Capital – a Venture Capital firm that invests in enterprise SaaS companies led by immigrant, underrepresented Founders in emerging markets.
”Our Curated Conversations, have revealed themselves to be pretty popular and our Fundraising Demystified theme is resonating with founders at a time where funding seems to be at an all-time low,” said Marc Lissade, Director of Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale.
The event will be held on December 11 from 6 to 8PM at Axis Space, located at 333 Las Olas Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. It is open to all attendees of all backgrounds and will feature minority and underrepresented founders, funders, and tech community partners. Attendees will enjoy a final 2023 buffet dinner in the spirit of the Holiday Season. Limited tickets are still available exclusively at the Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale website https://startupgrind.com/ft-lauderdale.
About Jahn Karsybaev
Jahn Karsybaev is a former Technology Executive who has led IT teams for Fortune 500 companies. He is a serial entrepreneur with multiple successful failures under his belt and 2 company exits. He is currently a Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Big Sky Capital – a Venture Capital firm that invests in enterprise SaaS companies led by immigrant, underrepresented Founders in emerging markets.
Jahn is an alumnus of UM, NSU and Harvard Business School. Jahn sits on the boards of 7 companies. He currently resides in Ft Lauderdale with his family.
About Big Sky Capital
$20M Fund I – VC Firm that invests in diverse and overlooked Founders who are building painkiller solutions in B2B SaaS in emerging markets. The Fund has so far invested into 17 companies and the overall portfolio of Fund I will be 30 companies.
About Marc Lissade
Marc Lissade is an entrepreneurial ecosystem builder and the Director of Startup Broward, StartupGrind Fort Lauderdale as well as FoundersBoost South Florida. He is also the Founders Live Fort Lauderdale City Leader.
Marc is a veteran organizer of multiple Techstars Startup Weekends, Techstars Startup Week, and Global Entrepreneurship Week events among many other entrepreneurial support activities. Having explored many startup ecosystems, Marc believes that true innovation knows no geographical or financial bounds and has been hard at work helping build his local ecosystem.
As an innovation activist, Marc believes that innovation is a human right that has been historically overlooked. His new book on innovation is due out in Spring 2024.
