BYD Mourns the Loss of Legendary Investor Charlie Munger; Expresses Deep Gratitude for His Vision and Support
Pasadena, CA, December 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The team at BYD North America Tuesday mourned the passing of longtime friend Charlie Munger, a legendary investor and one of our earliest and most significant supporters. Mr. Munger was 99. His memory will be an enduring legacy in the world of investment and innovation.
“Charlie Munger was not just an investor; he was a visionary who believed in the potential of electric vehicles and renewable energy long before they became global imperatives,” said Stella Li, President BYD Americas. “Charlie’s unwavering support and guidance were instrumental in shaping BYD into the global clean energy leader it is today. His legacy will continue to inspire our innovation and drive us forward.”
Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to Mr. Munger's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. In honor of his memory, we at BYD reaffirm our commitment to advancing the field of electric vehicles and renewable energy, continuing the work that Mr. Munger so passionately supported.
About BYD
BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers six continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world. For more information, please visit en.byd.com.
Contact:
Frank Girardot, frank.girardot@byd.com tel: +1 213 245 6503
