South Florida CEO Launches Wealth Literacy Tour for Women
Former Big Four Consultant, Athena Gardner, launches the Wealth-Her Way Literacy Tour to bridge wealth gaps for women, tackling pay, investing, and wealth disparities.
Wellington, FL, December 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Athena Gardner, CEO of WeWealth Group, is set to embark on a innovative Wealth-Her Way Literacy Tour aimed at addressing and bridging the wealth gaps faced by women in today's dynamic economic landscape.This exhilarating initiative is set to transform the financial landscape for women, addressing head-on the notorious pay gap, investing gap, and wealth gap that continue to plague the financial well-being of women across the nation.
The Wealth-Her Way Literacy Tour comes at a crucial time when economists highlight the long-term financial impact of decisions that women face everyday, with nearly 6 in 10 women living paycheck to paycheck. An extension of Wewealth Groups’ Learning and Development arm, the Wealth-Her WayLiteracy Tour is helping women deepen their understanding and responsiveness to their unique financial needs, so that they are prepared to generate and manage their wealth.
The tour’s signature workshop, The Wealth-Her Way Workshop highlights how wealth security is essential to the overall well-being of women as studies show more than 2 in 5 women (46%) report that money issues have negatively affected their mental health, leading to feelings of anxiety and depression. Women are more likely to experience negative emotions in common financial situations compared to men, such as feeling worried when checking their bank account and feeling stressed when faced with expenses.
Furthermore, the impact of unforeseen circumstances such as divorce, job loss, or the death of a spouse can have a severe impact on financial stability for women. While other decisions, such as choosing to be a stay-at-home parent, giving up a career, or leaving the workplace to be a caregiver in the family may result in a staggering loss of about $1 million over the years. With this in mind, Gardner aims to equip women with the knowledge to make informed financial decisions that will secure their future prosperity and preserve their wealth.
The Wealth-Her Way Literacy Tour is set to start on December 15, 2023 in Wellington, FL, is an initiative, Gardner is empowering women to break free from financial constraints and take control of their economic destiny.
