Michael Corso Honored for His Legacy of Service and Patriotism
Fort Myers, FL, December 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce that litigation attorney Michael Corso was honored at the virtual 3rd Annual The Florida Patriot event held on Monday, November 27. Bar associations from across the state recognized outstanding members of the Florida legal community who have served or are currently serving in the military and contribute significantly to bar associations, circuits, and their communities.
The Lee County Bar Association (LCBA) selected Corso, a former military service member, for this recognition. This award underscores his commitment to the legal profession and to the principles of service and community engagement. The list of honorees included Attorney David Deitch (1st District), Judge Gary Wilkinson (4th District), Judge Carlos Mendoza (US Middle District), Judge Ivan Fernandez (3rd DCA), Attorney Sean Powers (12th Circuit), Judge Greg Holder (13th Circuit, retired), Judge Howard Coates, Jr. (15th Circuit), and Attorney Stephen Moss (17th Circuit).
Corso’s military roots extend to his distant relative who stood alongside George Washington in the Continental Army. Across generations, his relatives fearlessly served in conflicts spanning the Civil War, World Wars I and II, the battlefields of Korea, the jungles of Vietnam, and the deserts of Iraq and Afghanistan. Currently, a family member continues this legacy by serving in the United States Navy. Answering the call to serve, Corso became an officer in the United States Air Force, contributing his expertise in aerospace engineering and serving as a pilot. His commitment to justice led him to the USAF JAG program, where he excelled as a special prosecutor, attaining the rank of Captain.
Corso relocated to Fort Myers 45 years ago to join Henderson Franklin. Today, he is a Florida Bar Board Certified Civil Trial and Business Litigation specialist. He focuses his practice on the defense of non-medical professionals, including lawyers, accountants, architects, engineers, and surveyors. His expertise extends to product liability cases, copyright/trademark infringement, and other general tort defense matters. Given his wealth of engineering and legal knowledge, Corso is a sought-after speaker on legal management, ethics, contracts, and drone law topics.
Corso obtained his BS degree in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from Purdue University and earned his law degree from Villanova University. He may be reached at 239-344-1170 or via email at michael.corso@henlaw.com.
Henderson Franklin has been an integral part of shaping Southwest Florida's landscape since 1924. With a team of over 50 dedicated attorneys, the firm has been a cornerstone in providing a comprehensive array of legal services. From business and tax planning to estate planning, family law, civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, Henderson Franklin has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With offices strategically placed in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples, the firm remains deeply connected to the region, carrying a legacy that goes beyond the courtroom. For more information on Corso or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.
The Lee County Bar Association (LCBA) selected Corso, a former military service member, for this recognition. This award underscores his commitment to the legal profession and to the principles of service and community engagement. The list of honorees included Attorney David Deitch (1st District), Judge Gary Wilkinson (4th District), Judge Carlos Mendoza (US Middle District), Judge Ivan Fernandez (3rd DCA), Attorney Sean Powers (12th Circuit), Judge Greg Holder (13th Circuit, retired), Judge Howard Coates, Jr. (15th Circuit), and Attorney Stephen Moss (17th Circuit).
Corso’s military roots extend to his distant relative who stood alongside George Washington in the Continental Army. Across generations, his relatives fearlessly served in conflicts spanning the Civil War, World Wars I and II, the battlefields of Korea, the jungles of Vietnam, and the deserts of Iraq and Afghanistan. Currently, a family member continues this legacy by serving in the United States Navy. Answering the call to serve, Corso became an officer in the United States Air Force, contributing his expertise in aerospace engineering and serving as a pilot. His commitment to justice led him to the USAF JAG program, where he excelled as a special prosecutor, attaining the rank of Captain.
Corso relocated to Fort Myers 45 years ago to join Henderson Franklin. Today, he is a Florida Bar Board Certified Civil Trial and Business Litigation specialist. He focuses his practice on the defense of non-medical professionals, including lawyers, accountants, architects, engineers, and surveyors. His expertise extends to product liability cases, copyright/trademark infringement, and other general tort defense matters. Given his wealth of engineering and legal knowledge, Corso is a sought-after speaker on legal management, ethics, contracts, and drone law topics.
Corso obtained his BS degree in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from Purdue University and earned his law degree from Villanova University. He may be reached at 239-344-1170 or via email at michael.corso@henlaw.com.
Henderson Franklin has been an integral part of shaping Southwest Florida's landscape since 1924. With a team of over 50 dedicated attorneys, the firm has been a cornerstone in providing a comprehensive array of legal services. From business and tax planning to estate planning, family law, civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, Henderson Franklin has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With offices strategically placed in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples, the firm remains deeply connected to the region, carrying a legacy that goes beyond the courtroom. For more information on Corso or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.
Contact
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.Contact
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Categories