Final Week for Medicare Insurance Open Enrollment Shares Association Director

Final Week for Medicare Insurance Open Enrollment
Los Angeles, CA, December 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Seniors have one week to complete comparison-shopping during Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period. The opportunity to save money or get better coverage can’t be overstated according to the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).
“Millions of seniors have just 7 days remaining to find better and often cheaper Medicare coverage for 2024,” declares Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare information advocacy organization. “At the very least, comparing Medicare drug plans can save seniors hundreds of dollars in 2024.”
Slome notes that the Medicare Annual Enrollment (AEP) ends on December 7. Medicare drug plan coverage changes on January 1st and there are some incredible options being offered.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance makes available a free online directory connecting seniors with local Medicare insurance agents near me.
The organization offers access to an excellent Medicare drug plan comparison system. “You merely enter your Zip Code and see plans available,” Slome explains. “No personal information is needed to access the system, so you are anonymous if you want to be.”
The free drug plan comparison system can be accessed from the Association’s homepage at https://www.medicaresupp.org. AAMSI advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.
