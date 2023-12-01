Further Development of the Ferag.Denisort Tilt-Tray Sorter Enables Transport and Sorting of Weights Up to 66 Lbs.

Ferag, a leading name in the world of intralogistics, has announced a further development of its Ferag.Denisort system. The latest improvements make it possible to convey and sort weights of up to 66 lbs and offer quieter operation thanks to the design of the trays with plastic flaps.