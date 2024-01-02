BYD | RIDE Supports Women in Transportation with $5,000 Build Your Dreams Scholarship
Los Angeles, CA, January 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Julia Garcia, a dedicated graduate candidate for the Master of Infrastructure Planning and Management and the Master of Sustainable Transportation, has been selected as the esteemed recipient of the $5,000 WTS-LA BYD | RIDE Build Your Dreams scholarship. This award was announced during the Annual Scholarship and Awards Gala hosted by WTS-LA (Women in Transportation).
Julia Garcia, currently a student at the University of Washington, has demonstrated exceptional commitment and passion for sustainable transportation. As a Sustainable Transportation Coordinator at California State University, Long Beach, she has already begun contributing to the advancement of environmentally friendly solutions.
“I am truly grateful and honored to be receiving this scholarship. It is a crucial lifeline given the financial challenges students face in higher education,” Ms. Garcia. “This scholarship will provide me with invaluable support, allowing me to focus on my academic and career aspirations in the transportation industry. I am eager to leverage this opportunity to propel myself toward academic excellence, make a positive impact within transportation, and contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future.”
The BYD | RIDE Build Your Dreams scholarship aims to empower and support women like Julia who are dedicated to making a difference in the transportation industry. BYD | RIDE is proud to support women in transportation and remains committed to fostering diversity and inclusivity within the industry.
About BYD | RIDE
BYD | RIDE is the world’s leading battery-electric bus manufacturer with over 80,000 vehicles on the road globally, and more than 1,000 vehicles on the road or in production in the United States. BYD | RIDE is creating hundreds of American jobs, making battery-electric buses that are helping to clean our air while improving efficiency and the bottom line for our customers. Follow BYD | RIDE on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Contact:
Alexa Trujillo | BYD | RIDE Community Relations Associate
+1 (626) 770-4678
alexa.trujillo@ride.co
