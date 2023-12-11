Iowa Voice Actor Twice Nominated in Upcoming 10th Voice Arts Awards
Event to Celebrate Voice Actors Worldwide: Barker Named in Two Diverse Categories
Beverly Hills, CA, December 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Emmy® & multiple award-recognized voice actor Robert (Bo) Barker has received two finalist nominations in the forthcoming Society of Voice Arts & Sciences (S.O.V.A.S.) 10th Annual Voice Arts® Awards. Barker is first nominated in the category of Outstanding Commercial Campaign – T.V. or Streaming – Best Voiceover (1 of 5 finalists), for signature voice work in a multi-faceted online campaign for WeTransfer, the global computer file transfer service company, based in Amsterdam. Barker also received a nod in the category of Outstanding Spoken Word or Storytelling – Best Performance (1 of 5 named) for his rendition of one of several poetic works by Yunus Emre, the heralded historic Turkish Sufi Poet (13-14th c.), as commissioned by the Yunus Emre Institute, a world-wide non-profit created by the Turkish government in 2007. Barker has now garnered three overall Voice Arts® nominations since 2021.
Now marking its 10th year, the S.O.V.A.S Voice Arts® Awards are often referred to as the "Oscar's" of the voiceover industry, With an expanding worldwide outreach, the awards cover more than 100 categories ranging from voices for motion picture animation & TV commercials to audio books, spoken word, political ads, toys, & audio description for the blind. The final category winners will be announced this coming Sunday, December 10th at the 10th Voice Arts® Awards Gala, at the historic International Ballroom venue (home of the annual Golden Globes Awards®), at the Beverly Hills Hilton, Los Angeles, CA.
Barker reflected on the nomination: "Every true artist strives to create impactful & relevant work, that connects with the ear, stirs the heart & moves the intellect of those it reaches". I am grateful for this recognition & I wish all fellow nominees across all categories the very best as we look toward the evening of Voice Arts® Awards Gala announcements.
A full list of all Voice Arts® Awards nominees can be found at: https://sovas.org/2023-nominees/
About Bo Barker
Bo Barker is an Emmy® and other industry award-recognized professional voice talent with what has been described as "a familiar voice with an undeniable and compelling tone." Barker's voice has been selected to lend a distinctive flavor to nationwide product launches and he has voiced industry award-winning commercial work. Barker has also lent his voice to worthy charitable and non-profit causes in the past. Bo Barker operates daily from his studio within a historic Iowa farmhouse in the Midwestern USA. He is represented by respected talent agencies and management entities across the USA and abroad.
Now marking its 10th year, the S.O.V.A.S Voice Arts® Awards are often referred to as the "Oscar's" of the voiceover industry, With an expanding worldwide outreach, the awards cover more than 100 categories ranging from voices for motion picture animation & TV commercials to audio books, spoken word, political ads, toys, & audio description for the blind. The final category winners will be announced this coming Sunday, December 10th at the 10th Voice Arts® Awards Gala, at the historic International Ballroom venue (home of the annual Golden Globes Awards®), at the Beverly Hills Hilton, Los Angeles, CA.
Barker reflected on the nomination: "Every true artist strives to create impactful & relevant work, that connects with the ear, stirs the heart & moves the intellect of those it reaches". I am grateful for this recognition & I wish all fellow nominees across all categories the very best as we look toward the evening of Voice Arts® Awards Gala announcements.
A full list of all Voice Arts® Awards nominees can be found at: https://sovas.org/2023-nominees/
About Bo Barker
Bo Barker is an Emmy® and other industry award-recognized professional voice talent with what has been described as "a familiar voice with an undeniable and compelling tone." Barker's voice has been selected to lend a distinctive flavor to nationwide product launches and he has voiced industry award-winning commercial work. Barker has also lent his voice to worthy charitable and non-profit causes in the past. Bo Barker operates daily from his studio within a historic Iowa farmhouse in the Midwestern USA. He is represented by respected talent agencies and management entities across the USA and abroad.
Contact
Bo Barker VoiceoversContact
Bo Barker
(712) 298-2455
www.bobarker.com
Find The SOVAS Voice Arts Awards Online:
Website: https://www.sovas.org/
Facebook: facebook.com/SovasVoice
X (Twitter): @SovasVoice
Find Bo Barker (Bo Barker Voiceovers) Online:
Website: www.bobarker.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Bo-Barker-Vo
Bo Barker
(712) 298-2455
www.bobarker.com
Find The SOVAS Voice Arts Awards Online:
Website: https://www.sovas.org/
Facebook: facebook.com/SovasVoice
X (Twitter): @SovasVoice
Find Bo Barker (Bo Barker Voiceovers) Online:
Website: www.bobarker.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Bo-Barker-Vo
Categories