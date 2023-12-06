Kathy Bates Launches The Middle Girls to Empower Women 50+ to Flip the Script on Ageism
“It’s time to put an end to the toxic culture about women & aging.” -Kathy Woodard Bates
Seattle, WA, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Guess what, ladies 50+? There's a new online hangout spot, and it's not just any place - it's a vibe. Say hello to “The Middle Girls,” the website launched by Kathy Woodard Bates that's all about empowering women 50+ to kick ageism to the curb and own their fabulous selves. From her Mindset Shift coaching program, her inspiring and supportive blog articles, and her exclusive women’s retreats, Kathy has created a community where every older woman can flip the script on negative thinking and develop confidence and enthusiasm for the future.
The Middle Girls is basically a rebel with a cause. Kathy is tired of the whole "over the hill" nonsense and is here to celebrate all the awesomeness that comes with hitting the big 5-0 and beyond. Wrinkles? More like wisdom lines.
The community is like your virtual squad of soul sisters. You can spill the tea, share your wins, and swap stories about dealing with everything life throws at you—menopause, aging, and maybe even a rebellious streak or two.
Need some tips on reinventing yourself or picking up a new skill? Check out the blog. It's like your go-to guide for aging like a boss, and maybe a little wine-sipping wisdom.
The Middle Girls isn’t just about well being; it’s also a place to flex your boss babe muscles. The site podcast will feature interviews with women who’ve said "adios" to ageism and paved their own way. Spoiler: They're running businesses, traveling the world, and generally proving that life gets even better after 50.
The beauty section? It’s not about anti-aging. It’s about embracing every laugh line, gray hair, and all the quirks that make you, well, you. Spoiler alert: There's a lot of love for those laugh lines because they're proof that you've lived a life worth laughing about.
The Middle Girls also doubles as a superhero cape against age discrimination. With campaigns, sassy memes, and a side of serious talk, it’s on a mission to kick ageism where it hurts—because why should anyone put an expiration date on being fabulous?
What's Next? As this online party gains momentum, it's not just about the now. It's about shaping a future where women 50+ aren’t just seen but are leading the charge. Life after 50 isn’t a downhill slide; it’s a rollercoaster of awesome, and everyone is invited. Cheers to Being a Middle Girl.
So, here's to breaking the rules, embracing the journey, and proving that age is just a number. The Middle Girls isn’t just a website; it's a mindset, a movement, and your daily dose of empowerment. Join Kathy for the revolution because the best is yet to come.
About The Middle Girls
Kathy’s superpower is helping women over 50 become the best version of themselves while pursuing the life they actually want.... one filled with freedom and joy.
Contact
Kathy Woodard Bates
206-554-1813
themiddlegirls.com
