Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Lodging Source, LLC and Olifant Legacy
Mount Pleasant, SC, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Mount Pleasant, South Carolina-based Lodging Source, LLC, and Washington, DC-based Olifant Legacy.
Lodging Source is a hotel booking service specializing in corporate and extended-stay lodging. Each of the company’s clients is assigned a travel manager responsible for sourcing hotels, negotiating rates, and managing reservations. Lodging Source differentiates itself through its “no fee” model and customizable approach with clients, integrating as a part of its team to optimize the booking process and provide the precise services each client requires.
Daniel Angel founded Olifant Legacy in 2022 to house a single company’s acquisition and subsequent growth. Before forming Olifant, Mr. Angel was at Crystal Rock Capital Management, covering industries including transportation, automotive, financials and energy.
“Lodging Source is a great example of a team of entrepreneurs identifying a gap in the market – in this case, a service gap in commercial hotel booking – and exploiting it through ingenuity, hard work, and constant attention to the customer experience. It’s only fitting that a buyer with a similar scrappy profile, a single-acquisition vehicle helmed by a young entrepreneur, is taking the reins of this great firm.” - Senior Transaction Director William Sullivan, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
