QNAP Upgrades Qfile Pro Mobile App by Integrating File Sync Feature for Enhanced Mobile Backup and Synchronization
Qfile Pro provides the best QNAP mobile file management for Android and iOS.
Taipei, Taiwan, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Taipei, Taiwan, December 4, 2023 - QNAP® Systems, Inc. today released the new Qfile Pro mobile app that integrates file synchronization from Qsync Pro. This integration provides users with a complete NAS file access, synchronization, and mobile photo/video backup experience using just one mobile app.
The newly released Qfile Pro is designed based on the concept of “the best QNAP mobile file management” mobile app. Available for Android™ and iOS®, Qfile Pro provides users with convenient and complete mobile backup experiences using one app. The Qfile Pro app can automatically backup mobile photos/videos/work files from mobile devices to NAS, while it also supports two-way sync from Qsync Pro to keep files up-to-date both on NAS and mobile devices. Beyond the essentials, Qfile Pro allows users to browse and access files from their NAS wherever they are, check out the thumbnails of photos and documents stored on NAS, and share files with teammates and friends using secure share links.
Notes
Qfile Pro v4.1 is available now
• Android™ and iOS® apps are available for free download from their respective app stores.
• For more information, visit QNAP Mobile Apps.
• Check Qfile Pro tutorial
Service changes to Qsync Pro
• The Qsync Pro mobile app will no longer receive updates and will not be eligible for technical support from April 30, 2024. However, QNAP will continue fixing and repairing any potential security vulnerabilities for the app.
• Qsync Pro can still be used if you download it before April 30, 2024.
• It is highly recommended that Qsync Pro mobile app users switch to using the Qfile Pro app to sync mobile devices with NAS folders as soon as possible.
About QNAP
QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.
Media inquiries
marketing@qnap.com
