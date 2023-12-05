Ease, Inc. Appoints Mark A. Phillips as New Chief Financial Officer
Phillips appointment follows a recent growth investment by Luminate Capital and comes at a time when Ease.io is poised for significant expansion.
San Clemente, CA, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ease, Inc., operating as Ease.io, a global leader in audit and inspection software for manufacturers around the world, today announced the appointment of Mark A. Phillips as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With more than 30 years of experience in financial and executive management in the high-growth technology sector, Phillips's appointment reinforces Ease.io's commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to its customers.
Ease.io's enterprise-grade platform, EASE, is utilized by top-tier organizations such as Dana, Continental, Eaton, and 3M. The company offers advanced, easy-to-use solutions that provide unparalleled support in optimizing operational efficiencies, quality and safety, and ensuring compliance in various manufacturing sectors.
"Mark's extensive experience and visionary approach are exactly what Ease.io needs at this juncture of our growth trajectory," said Eric Stoop, CEO of Ease.io. "His progressive approach to financial leadership and deep understanding of the tech landscape make him uniquely qualified to help steer Ease.io towards new heights and contribute to our strategic goals."
An alumnus of the University of California, Los Angeles, Phillips has held influential positions in several notable companies, including Hawthorne Effect, Inc., Reputation.com, and SoftNet Systems. As CFO of Ease.io, Phillips will play a crucial role in steering the company's financial strategy and growth. His appointment follows a recent growth investment by Luminate Capital and comes at a time when Ease.io is poised for significant expansion in the global market.
"Mark's vision and expertise are pivotal to driving Ease.io’s continued success and upholding its commitment to excellence," stated Chris Murphy, Operating Partner at Luminate Capital. "We eagerly anticipate collaborating with Mark to further solidify Ease.io's standing as a global leader, focusing on rapid product adoption and strategic expansion."
“I am excited to join Ease.io and be part of its remarkable journey,” said Phillips. “With a strong product that customers truly love and a solid roadmap entering the growing Connected Worker market, the time is ideal for laying a strategic foundation that propels Ease.io towards accelerated growth."
About Ease.io
Ease.io's cloud-based SaaS solution for manufacturers, EASE, digitally connects and automates critical plant floor work processes, including audits, inspections, scheduling, task assignments, data collection, and more. Dana, Tenneco, Eaton, and other leading manufacturers in 40+ countries, use EASE to drive quality, safety, productivity, and compliance. Founded in 1986, Ease.io is headquartered in San Clemente, California. For more information, please visit ease.io.
About Luminate Capital
Luminate Capital Partners is a private equity firm investing in growth software companies, based in San Francisco. Luminate's portfolio of market leaders has included Axonify, Conexiom, Compliance & Risks, StarCompliance, Quantivate, Thought Industries and Suralink. For more information, please visit luminatecapital.com.
Ease.io's enterprise-grade platform, EASE, is utilized by top-tier organizations such as Dana, Continental, Eaton, and 3M. The company offers advanced, easy-to-use solutions that provide unparalleled support in optimizing operational efficiencies, quality and safety, and ensuring compliance in various manufacturing sectors.
"Mark's extensive experience and visionary approach are exactly what Ease.io needs at this juncture of our growth trajectory," said Eric Stoop, CEO of Ease.io. "His progressive approach to financial leadership and deep understanding of the tech landscape make him uniquely qualified to help steer Ease.io towards new heights and contribute to our strategic goals."
An alumnus of the University of California, Los Angeles, Phillips has held influential positions in several notable companies, including Hawthorne Effect, Inc., Reputation.com, and SoftNet Systems. As CFO of Ease.io, Phillips will play a crucial role in steering the company's financial strategy and growth. His appointment follows a recent growth investment by Luminate Capital and comes at a time when Ease.io is poised for significant expansion in the global market.
"Mark's vision and expertise are pivotal to driving Ease.io’s continued success and upholding its commitment to excellence," stated Chris Murphy, Operating Partner at Luminate Capital. "We eagerly anticipate collaborating with Mark to further solidify Ease.io's standing as a global leader, focusing on rapid product adoption and strategic expansion."
“I am excited to join Ease.io and be part of its remarkable journey,” said Phillips. “With a strong product that customers truly love and a solid roadmap entering the growing Connected Worker market, the time is ideal for laying a strategic foundation that propels Ease.io towards accelerated growth."
About Ease.io
Ease.io's cloud-based SaaS solution for manufacturers, EASE, digitally connects and automates critical plant floor work processes, including audits, inspections, scheduling, task assignments, data collection, and more. Dana, Tenneco, Eaton, and other leading manufacturers in 40+ countries, use EASE to drive quality, safety, productivity, and compliance. Founded in 1986, Ease.io is headquartered in San Clemente, California. For more information, please visit ease.io.
About Luminate Capital
Luminate Capital Partners is a private equity firm investing in growth software companies, based in San Francisco. Luminate's portfolio of market leaders has included Axonify, Conexiom, Compliance & Risks, StarCompliance, Quantivate, Thought Industries and Suralink. For more information, please visit luminatecapital.com.
Contact
Ease.ioContact
Andrea Walter
+1 (855) 880-8327
https://www.ease.io
Andrea Walter
+1 (855) 880-8327
https://www.ease.io
Categories