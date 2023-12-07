BladesDirect.net Reviews and Blades Direct Reviews Announces Initial Indications Q4 Sales Up Driving by Strong Construction Economy and Tax Write Off Orders
Great Falls, VA, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Blades Direct "blades direct reviews," BladesDirect.net, an online distributor of "diamond blades," saws and "saw blades" is excited to see initial indications Q4 sales up driving by strong construction economy and tax write off orders.
Contractors are taking advantage of the incredible deals and tax write offs as we get close to year end. Being that they are partnered with Bartell Global, many contractors have been ordering one of their broad selection of compactors, such as the BR2750 Reversible Compactor, BCF2150 Forward Plate Compactor, and BCF1080 Plate Compactor.
Contractors are stocking up on the Famous Shoxx Blades. they offer them in many sizes from 4.5" to 20".
The sales are even bigger than before and better deals on their saw box promo.
When purchasing a box of blades you get a free saw with your order. Boxes are customizable, you can mix different sizes such as, 16" 14", 12", 10", 9", 4.5", 4", and more. For the Holidays they are even giving the option to take home a TV.
They have many saws to choose from such as, Husqvarna k770, Stihl ts420, 9" Makita, 9" Dewalt, 9" Milwaukee, 14" MM4 4-Stroke Power Cutter, Husqvarna 16" K970, and more.
BladesDirect.net offers free gifts with each customer order. Further ensuring satisfaction, BladesDirect.net offers a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
https://bladesdirect.net/collections/current-specials
https://bladesdirect.net/collections/bartell-global/Bartell-Global
For more information, visit www.bladesdirect.net or call toll free at 1-855-2BLADES (855-225-2337) to speak with a diamond blades representative.
Contractors are taking advantage of the incredible deals and tax write offs as we get close to year end. Being that they are partnered with Bartell Global, many contractors have been ordering one of their broad selection of compactors, such as the BR2750 Reversible Compactor, BCF2150 Forward Plate Compactor, and BCF1080 Plate Compactor.
Contractors are stocking up on the Famous Shoxx Blades. they offer them in many sizes from 4.5" to 20".
The sales are even bigger than before and better deals on their saw box promo.
When purchasing a box of blades you get a free saw with your order. Boxes are customizable, you can mix different sizes such as, 16" 14", 12", 10", 9", 4.5", 4", and more. For the Holidays they are even giving the option to take home a TV.
They have many saws to choose from such as, Husqvarna k770, Stihl ts420, 9" Makita, 9" Dewalt, 9" Milwaukee, 14" MM4 4-Stroke Power Cutter, Husqvarna 16" K970, and more.
BladesDirect.net offers free gifts with each customer order. Further ensuring satisfaction, BladesDirect.net offers a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
https://bladesdirect.net/collections/current-specials
https://bladesdirect.net/collections/bartell-global/Bartell-Global
For more information, visit www.bladesdirect.net or call toll free at 1-855-2BLADES (855-225-2337) to speak with a diamond blades representative.
Contact
BladesDirect.netContact
Eric Gervais
855-225-2337
www.bladesdirect.net
Eric Gervais
855-225-2337
www.bladesdirect.net
Categories