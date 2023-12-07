Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Trimcraft of Ft. Myers, Inc. and American Stair Company
Ft. Myers, FL, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Fort Myers, Florida-based Trimcraft of Ft. Myers, Inc. and Stuart, Florida-based ASP Stair Parts (DBA “American Stair Company”).
Trimcraft of Ft. Myers, Inc. (“Trimcraft”) designs, builds and remodels custom and hand-crafted staircases and cabinets for homeowners. The company utilizes many materials, including domestic woods, imported tropical hardwoods, glass, stainless steel, and forged iron. Established in 1979, Trimcraft has created beautiful staircases and custom-designed cabinetry in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Marco Island, Naples, and the surrounding Southwest Florida area for over 40 years.
American Stair Company is a locally owned and family-operated company dedicated to providing quality stair parts in a timely and affordable manner. The company offers quality parts to contractors, home builders, installers, and do- it-yourself homeowners.
“Trimcraft has been the go-to provider of custom staircases and cabinets in its highly sought-after Florida coastal geographies for nearly a generation. Their decades of best-in-class service established a stalwart position in a niche market segment, making this acquisition a no-brainer for American Stair Company in its play for a bi-coastal presence in the hot South Florida market.” -Senior Transaction Director William Sullivan, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
